By Frank Bergman September 4, 2024

Researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery, warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.”

The nation’s leading scientists are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA injections to surges in 201 dangerous and deadly diseases.

The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference, during which, some of Japan’s leading researchers revealed that Covid “vaccines” have now been linked to thousands of side effects.

During the press briefing, the Vaccine Issues Study Group, a panel of esteemed medical experts, detailed the findings from a “shocking” systematic review of research papers.

The findings followed six months of investigations into the side effects of the Covid mRNA shots that were pushed onto the public to supposedly tackle COVID-19.

Professor Emeritus Masanori Fukushima of Kyoto University warns that the breadth of the harms is “unprecedented” for medical treatments.

“A systematic review of the literature has unveiled some shocking information,” Fukushima told reporters.

“Thousands of papers have reported side effects after vaccination, affecting every possible aspect of human pathology, from ophthalmology to psychiatry,” he said.

“For example, the age-adjusted mortality rate for leukemia has increased.

“And there are significant findings for breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and so on.”

Prof. Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events among the Covid-vaxxed that researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet.

“Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said.

Fukushima, who has 208 scholarly papers to his name on ResearchGate, warned that doctors who want to sound the alarm are being silenced.

In February 2023, he filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government for allegedly hiding vaccine harms.

“Japanese doctors are trying hard, but they face various obstructions,” Fukushima said.

Professor Yasufumi Murakami from the Tokyo University of Science is demanding that the administration of Covid mRNA shots be banned.

“It’s very clear what happens when you administer a toxic gene to a human,” he said before laying out long-term risks.

“There are cases that occur within one or two weeks after injection, but there are also many cases that appear after one or two years.

“Vaccines that have failed are still being administered and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recognizes these failed vaccines.

“So I would like them to stop immediately,” he continued.

“And even though I speak out in various places, they don’t stop at all.

“So we will clearly present evidence and publish it as articles, one by one.”

Murakami warned that “with the current messenger-type [mRNA] vaccines, a significant amount of IgG4 is being induced.”

He warns that this is far in excess of a normal vaccine response and could interfere with immune functions.

The researchers found 201 types of diseases had been found among 3,071 papers on side effects.

Professor Masayasu Inoue, Emeritus Professor at Osaka City University School of Medicine, said some harms are hitting entire families.

These harms, such as dangerous disease and death, are well-documented, he noted.

“It is unprecedented in human history for a single vaccine to have this much literature out on it,” said Masayasu.

“You will find diseases of the heart, kidney, thyroid, diabetes, liver, skin, eyes, blood, nerves, systemic diseases, brain, lungs.”

Fukushima said the mRNA vaccine disperses throughout the body and is not contained in the shoulder like most vaccines.

“It doesn’t know where to go. If it goes into the bloodstream, it goes to the brain, liver, and kidneys,” he explained.

Fukushima said authorities preaching the safe and effective message ignored a wide body of evidence and should go back to school.

“With fragments of such knowledge, they exaggerate things and think they can go with this,” Fukushima said.

“So, honestly, they need to go back and redo from middle school biology to high school and university entrance exams.

“As I mentioned earlier, medicine is still immature.”

The warning comes as Japan remains at the forefront in demanding investigations into the Covid shots and accountable for their deployment.

As Slay News previously reported, a separate group of leading pharmaceutical scientists in Japan last month exposed a staggering surge in the risk of heart failure for people who have been injected with a Covid mRNA shot.

According to a team of Japanese researchers from the Division of Pharmacodynamics at Keio University Faculty of Pharmacy and Yokohama General Hospital, the risk of heart failure skyrockets after a person receives a Covid mRNA injection.

The research team, led by Professor Keisuke Takada, found that the risk of myocarditis is 20-50 times greater after receiving the shot.

They calculated reporting odds ratios (RORs) and 95 % confidence intervals (95 % CIs) for the association between the vaccines and myocarditis and pericarditis based on data from the Japanese government’s vaccine adverse event database.

The team analyzed the official data for April 2004 to December 2023.

The study found that the risk of heart failure surges by 4,900% in people who are “vaccinated” with a Covid mRNA shot.

