By Kate Stephenson August 30, 2024

Thousands of Japanese doctors and university professors have risen up in protest against the government’s rollout of Bill Gates’s deadly new “vaccine” for Covid.

The group, known as “The United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines,” has voiced concerns about the “Replicon vaccine.”

The injection is a novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Arcturus Therapeutics.

Experts argue that the vaccine, scheduled to be administered to Japanese citizens in October, poses identified risks.

They warn that it should not be used on the public and refuse to administer the dangerous shots to their patients.

The doctors highlight that the Replicon vaccine is a “self-amplifying mRNA” vaccine that has not been tested on humans before.

These experimental vaccines are being pushed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Scientists around the world have been raising the alarm about the dangerous “self-amplifying mRNA” injections.

They express concerns about the vaccine’s self-replicating function, which may lead to the production of large amounts of spike protein in recipients without a brake mechanism.

Additionally, there are worries about the transmission of vaccine components from recipients to others.

Dr. SANO Shigetoshi, a professor at Kochi University and a dermatologist, raises concerns about the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on people’s health.

He reports an increase in patients experiencing symptoms like vitiligo after vaccination and suggests that the spike protein in the vaccine may disrupt the immune system.

Dr. Sano claims to have detected spike proteins at skin disease sites in vaccinated patients.

The group of doctors highlights vaccine-related deaths and health hazard certificates in Japan, with cases ranging from neuropathy and autoimmune diseases to cardiac diseases like myocarditis/pericarditis.

They argue that there is a disturbing trend of deaths directly linked to the vaccine, with recipients experiencing a gradual deterioration of health or even dying immediately after vaccination.

The doctors question why the government is proceeding with the use of the Replicon vaccine without confirming its safety.

Their concerns raise important questions about the potential risks associated with mRNA vaccines.

Doctors are pleading with the government for further investigation and transparency in vaccine development and administration.

Source: newsaddicts.com

