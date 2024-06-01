Open Discussion About the Harms of the COVID Injections on Japanese TV
"The so-called experts say "it's okay, it's safe"...everyone who says "It's safe" is a liar."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
In Japan, they are now openly on TV talking about the harms of the COVID injections and the insane censorship: In Japan, none of it was reported…if you mentioned vaccines, you’d get banned, so we had to call it “injections”…The so-called experts say, "It's okay it's safe"...everyone who says "It's safe" is a liar.
Related articles:
Dr. Masanori Fukushima: "The Harm Caused by Vaccines Is Now a Worldwide Problem. Billions of Lives Could Ultimately Be in Danger."
·
Japanese Officials Urge Government to Tell the Truth About Excess Deaths Following Vaccine Mandates – Reporting Shows 210,000 Excess Deaths, the Highest Number Since World War II
·
Dr. Charles Hoffe: In My Practice 2/3rds Of All Cancer Diagnosis is Stage 4 Since The Vaccine Rollout
·
Thank you and keep up the good fight!
For all those on the sidelines:
What's missing from
G_A_D FREEDOM!
?
U R
Oklahoma becomes 2nd US state to pass a law that denies jurisdiction to the WHO, UN and WEF
No edicts coming directly or indirectly from WHO, UN or WEF will be enforced in Oklahoma
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/oklahoma-becomes-2nd-us-state-to
It’s funny the Japanese since the beginning have been allowed to discuss this stuff. I don’t trust any of them.