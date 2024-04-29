One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

AstraZeneca has admitted in court for the first time that its Covid jab can cause a deadly blood clotting side effect.

The exceedingly rare reaction is at the heart of a multi million-pound class action by dozens of families who allege they, or their loved ones, were maimed or killed by the pharmaceutical titan's 'defective' vaccine.

Lawyers representing the claimants believe some of the cases could be worth up to £20m in compensation.

Cambridge-based AstraZeneca, which is contesting the claims, acknowledged in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February that its vaccine 'can, in very rare cases, cause TTS'.

TTS is short for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome – a medical condition where a person suffers blood clots along with a low platelet count. Platelets typically help the blood to clot.

The complication – listed as a potential side effect of the jab – has previously been called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

AstraZeneca's admission could lead to pay-outs on a case-by-case basis.

Although accepted as a potential side effect for two years, it marks the first time the company has admitted in court that its jab can cause the condition, The Telegraph reports.

Matt Hancock “The AstraZeneca Jab is Safe… Get The Jab” (Feb.2021)

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock insisted the AstraZeneca jab does NOT cause blood clots and is perfectly safe. He encouraged the public to take the experimental clot shot despite 13 countries banning its use & overwhelming evidence of harm and deaths.

MHRA YELLOW CARD REPORTS, AstraZeneca UK

Total number of reports of suspected ADRs with a FATAL OUTCOME 1,457

Total number of reports of suspected ADRs 249,368

Total number of suspected adverse reactions 884,802

Total number of reports of suspected ADRs which were serious 193,260

Source

