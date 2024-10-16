Ron Paul Warns That the US Military Was Just “Authorized to KILL Americans on US Soil … I Think It’s Very, Very Dangerous.”
“It’s not a law, it’s a DoD Directive"
Source: EDWARD DOWD
Daniel McAdams: “It’s not a law, it’s a DoD Directive. So, this is the administrative state, where they take over, they don’t pass laws.
It’s a DoD Directive that was re-issued September 27, 2024.
It governs the Department of Defense intelligence activities, and now includes provisions authorizing lethal force in certain circumstances, and it supplants the 2016 version which did not mention that.”
Put this together with the fact that CA has just outlawed voter ID and the picture starts painting itself.
Bring it... with the level of incompetence evidenced as of late, should not be too much of a problem