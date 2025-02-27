One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman February 27, 2025

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blocked plans to roll out an “oral covid vaccine” for public use.

Kennedy halted a whopping $460 million taxpayer-funded federal contract to develop the “vaccine.”

Former President Joe Biden’s administration awarded the contract to a biotech company called Vaxart Inc.

Kennedy has issued a 90-day stop-work order to Vaxart Inc. to halt the development of the new product.

The order came after RFK Jr. discovered that 10,000 individuals were scheduled to begin clinical trials on Monday.

HHS will utilize the 90-day hiatus to review Vaxart’s initial findings.

After the review, HHS may permanently shut down the human trials and continued drug development.

Under the Biden administration, approximately $460 million had been allotted to Vaxart by HHS to develop its new Covid “vaccine.”

$240 million of the funding had been authorized for the preliminary study.

In a statement about the move, Kennedy said:

“While it is crucial that the Department [of] Health and Human Services support pandemic preparedness, four years of the Biden administration’s failed oversight have made it necessary to review agreements for vaccine production, including Vaxart’s.

“I look forward to working with Vaxart and medical experts to ensure this work produces safe, effective, and fiscal-minded vaccine technology,” added Kennedy.

As part of the Biden administration’s $4.7 billion Project NextGen program launched in 2023, the Vaxart “vaccine” was funded through an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

That panel is part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, which is managed by HHS.

The announcement to pause Vaxart’s contract was followed by a report that a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine advisory committee meeting slated for March has been canceled, according to committee member Dr. Paul Offit.

Offit is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a vocal critic of Kennedy.

He told multiple media outlets on February 26 that members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee received an email from the FDA letting them know the meeting would not take place.

The meeting had been set to choose the strains for next season’s flu shot.

The FDA is one of 13 agencies under the HHS umbrella.

On Friday, a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory committee is scheduled to gather and discuss which strains should be included in the next flu vaccines across the Northern Hemisphere.

The FDA often adheres to the committee’s recommendations.

Trump issued an executive order in January to start the process of withdrawing the United States from the WHO.

Last week, Kennedy told HHS staff members that he wanted his tenure as secretary of the agency to usher in a “new era of radical transparency.”

He vowed to work on ending the “chronic disease epidemic” across the United States.

“I’m not going to come in here and impose my belief over any of yours,“ Kennedy said.

“Instead, we’re going to work together to launch a new era of radical transparency.

“Only through radical transparency can we provide Americans with genuine informed consent, which is the bedrock and the foundation stone of democracy.”

The news comes amid reports that President Donald Trump could be preparing to ban Covid vaccines amid widespread spikes in excess deaths and deadly diseases.

Several of Trump’s top administration officials have long been campaigning for the “vaccines” to be pulled.

