One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman February 21, 2025

A Pfizer scientist has blown the whistle and warned the public that “crimes against humanity have been committed” during the development and global rollout of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to Pfizer whistleblower Justin Leslie, the company’s Covid mRNA injections are “poison.”

Leslie made the alarming statement in a post on X while appealing to DOGE chief Elon Musk.

He was responding to a Wednesday post from Musk who shared his experience after receiving a Covid shot.

Musk had shared a video of Vice President JD Vance explaining that he “was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far when I took the vaccine.”

“I had a similar experience,” Musk said.

“Covid itself was nothing.

“I got the OG Wuhan strain before vaccines were out.

“J&J vaccine hurt my arm, but otherwise nothing.

“But the mRNA booster hit extremely hard.

“Massive chest pain. Felt like I got hit by a truck.

“Almost went to hospital,” Musk revealed.

“That said, synthetic mRNA has a lot of potential to cure cancer and other diseases.

“Research should continue,” the X owner urged.

Leslie shared Musk’s post and added his whistleblowing statement.

“Elon. I worked on this ‘mRNA technology’ for @pfizer as a formulation analytical scientist,” Leslie asserted.

“You and @realDonaldTrump and @RobertKennedyJr need to pull the mRNA vaccines off the market immediately.

“Crimes against humanity have been committed and ignoring this is a notice of liability of injury and harm to the masses.

“Injecting this poison into innocent children is an attack on God and it must end.”

Leslie followed up by sharing a link to a website that shows he’s been working with James O’Keefe’s OMG to blow the whistle on Pfizer.

In addition, Leslie has provided a whistleblowing interview where he exposed Pfizer Vice President Nick Warne’s role in “gaming the system” to get the “vaccines” approved for public use.

Leslie says Pfizer “gamed the FDA,” and pulled a “bait-and-switch” by getting “approval” for a TRIS buffer for its “toxic poison” Covid mRNA injection.

However, Leslie revealed that Pfizer was actually using a phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) in its supposed “clinical trial.”

“Pfizer gamed the FDA through Vice President Nick Warne,” Leslie told The Big Mig Show.

He notes that “there’s even a YouTube video on October 26 of 2021, anyone can go look at” that shows Warne saying Pfizer got approval for the TRIS buffer while using the PBS for a fake “clinical trial.”

In the video cited by Leslie, Warne admits that Pfizer changed the formula of its Covid “vaccine” after the clinical trials.

WATCH:

Leslie notes that he worked directly with Warne at Pfizer in research and development.

Warne “goes on to explain that the TRIS buffer is the one that got approved for this emergency use authorization shot, and they did…the clinical trials with the phosphate-buffered saline, the PBS buffer,” Leslie revealed.

A “buffer” in this context is a solution that helps to maintain pH balance.

In this case, the pH balance of the contents of the Covid “vaccines.”

Interestingly, Leslie notes the difference between the two buffers “has to do with storage temperature.”

The whistleblower notes that “the PBS could only be stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius, [while] the TRIS buffer could be stored at minus 80, as well as 2 and 8 degrees Celsius [35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit] as well.”

“So the significance with this is…it’s the last step of the formulation, and Pfizer and the FDA wanted to make it seem like this isn’t a big deal.

“But this really is a big deal,” Leslie adds.

“If you look at it from a 40,000-foot step back.

“Like, you couldn’t have just done the clinical trials the right way?

“You’re giving a toxic poison bomb regardless, but you’re gonna do this bait-and-switch…buffer system switch, which is what they did.”

WATCH:

This explosive admission comes after leading scientists from the world-renowned Yale University have just confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

As Slay News reported, a bombshell study conducted by researchers at Yale University School of Medicine found that mRNA injections alter human biology to create long-term spike protein production that increases over time.

The scientists warn that the Covid mRNA vaccines alter T cell immunophenotypes which triggers VAIDS – or “vaccine-induced AIDS.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the shocking admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: