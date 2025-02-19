One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Covid vaccines could be suspended for all age groups in America under radical new plans backed by key health figures in the Trump Administration.

Several experts poised for top jobs in US health agencies subscribe to the disputed idea the shots are causing widespread side effects and deaths.

Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who has been nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested, DailyMail.com can reveal.

He is one of the signatories of the Hope Accord, which claims there is a 'causal link' between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide.

DailyMail.com also understands Robert F Kennedy Jr has privately expressed concerns about the vaccines and signaled he is open to axing them if the data supports it.

Other key advisors to Kennedy have promoted conspiratorial views on social media about the Covid vaccines, including that the shots killed more people than they saved.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist being considered for a health advisory role in Kennedy's new health departments, has called for the jabs to be suspended and and reassessed.

