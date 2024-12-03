One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Amy Mek December 2, 2024

“We have undergone the most dangerous, uncontrolled experiment ever conducted on mankind. No more lies. No more experiments. This stops now.”

– Professor Ian Brighthope

On Friday in Perth, Professor Ian Brighthope, a leading figure in Australian medicine, broke down in tears before a crowded room as he addressed the catastrophic consequences of the COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ scheme. “Sixty million doses,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion. “These vaccines have been injected into over 20 million unsuspecting Australians. The damage they’ve caused will haunt us for years to come.”

A Failure of Oversight

Brighthope accused Australia’s health authorities of abandoning their duty to monitor the effects of these vaccines. “The Department of Health has refused to release data on new or emerging cancer trends since the rollout of these vaccines,” he said. “This is a glaring failure of public health oversight, and Australians deserve answers.”

The professor explained that contaminated vaccine vials containing synthetic DNA fragments and toxic lipid nanoparticles are already wreaking havoc. “This contamination is a recipe for genomic instability, leading to cancers, autoimmune diseases, and other genetic disorders,” he said. He warned of a “long-term health crisis” if immediate action isn’t taken.

Turbo Cancers and Genetic Chaos

Brighthope described the emergence of “turbo cancers”—aggressive, fast-growing malignancies appearing shortly after booster shots. “We are seeing patients who’ve been cancer-free for years relapse with cancers that grow at terrifying speeds,” he said.

These cancers—affecting the pancreas, ovaries, lungs, and colon—show patterns never seen before. “We’re diagnosing cancers that are genetically distinct but growing in the same organ. It’s unheard of,” he said.

Blood cancers like lymphomas and leukemias are also surging. “These conditions are appearing just weeks after vaccination, and yet health authorities are refusing to acknowledge the connection,” Brighthope stated.

“They Knew the Risks”

Brighthope didn’t hold back about the deliberate negligence of those responsible for approving these vaccines. “The dangers of synthetic DNA integrating into human cells have been known for decades,” he said. “This isn’t speculation. This is well-established science, ignored with devastating consequences.

He revealed that contamination levels in some vaccine vials were 145 times above the permissible limit. Even worse, the vaccines contained SV40, a known cancer-promoting sequence. “This contamination is unforgivable. It’s clear the authorities prioritized speed over safety,” he said.

The Technology Was Never Safe

Brighthope pointed out that the mRNA technology behind these vaccines was flawed from the start. “The delivery system—modified RNA in lipid nanoparticles—was always going to spread throughout the body, affecting the brain, heart, ovaries, and testicles. The authorities knew this, yet they approved it anyway,” he said.

Adding to the evil scandal, he noted that endotoxins, contaminants that can cause shock and even death, were present in the vaccines. “This should have been caught before a single dose was given,” he said, shaking his head.

“We’re Living Through the Most Dangerous Experiment in History”

Brighthope condemned the global response to COVID-19 as “the most reckless, uncontrolled experiment ever conducted on mankind.” He accused governments of hiding behind the mantra of “safe and effective,” ignoring evidence of harm.

“Even the claim of 95% efficacy was a lie,” he said. “The manufacturers themselves admitted they didn’t have enough data to ensure these vaccines were safe.”

A Call for Immediate Action

Brighthope outlined the urgent steps that must be taken to address the fallout:

Stop administering these vaccines immediately. Monitor cancer trends and track vaccine-related injuries. Develop testing protocols for those exposed to synthetic DNA. Fund research into preventing and treating vaccine-related conditions. Educate Australians about the risks and how to protect themselves.

“We cannot wait any longer. Every day we delay, more lives are lost,” he warned.

“No More Lies”

Brighthope closed powerfully: “No more lies. No more experiments on Australians. It’s time to face the truth and act.”

He challenged health authorities, politicians, and pharmaceutical companies who allowed this crisis to unfold. “Australians deserve answers, and we won’t stop until we get them,” he said.

“We owe it to those who’ve been harmed. We owe it to future generations. And we owe it to ourselves to fight for the truth.”

