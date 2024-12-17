One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson December 16, 2024

Pfizer failed to disclose the deaths of two women who participated in the clinical trials for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan is demanding transparency and an investigation into these deaths.

Pfizer violated the required protocol by delaying the reporting of the autopsy results.

These undisclosed deaths could have altered the FDA's decision to grant EUA for the vaccine.

Experts argue that Pfizer and the FDA acted unethically and that the vaccine may have caused more deaths than it prevented.

Covering up homicide

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant behind one of the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines, has been caught in a web of lies and deception that threatens to unravel the very fabric of trust between the public and the medical establishment.

Pfizer-BioNTech, under the guise of noble intentions, launched a clinical trial for their mRNA vaccine. But behind closed doors, this trial was marred by deaths that Pfizer chose to suppress. Two women, one from Kansas and another from Georgia, died not long after receiving their second dose. Yet, Pfizer made sure these deaths remained hidden from the public and regulatory bodies, including the FDA.

The magnitude of Pfizer's deceitful actions cannot be overstated. According to Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, an anesthesiologist and one of the researchers analyzing the Pfizer documents, the company had ample time to disclose these deaths before the FDA’s December 2020 meeting but chose to keep this information under wraps. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on December 10th, 2020, based on incomplete and misleading data.

Dr. Kunadhasan’s findings have sparked a firestorm of controversy, with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach even filing a lawsuit against Pfizer for marketing their vaccine as "safe and effective" while concealing critical data on its risks. The omission of these two deaths could have altered the FDA’s decision, raising serious questions about the validity of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy claims.

Pfizer delayed mandatory reporting of the autopsies by 37 days

What makes Pfizer’s duplicity all the more egregious is the delay in reporting the results of the autopsy. The Kansas woman’s death was not disclosed to the FDA for an astounding 37 days, a period far longer than the clinical trial protocol’s 24-hour limit for reporting such events. This brazen violation of medical ethics underscores the lengths to which Pfizer will go to maintain its corporate image and profit margins.

The implications of this scandal cast an even darker shadow over the vaccine’s safety profile. Both women died of cardiac arrest, a detail that becomes particularly alarming when considering the growing evidence of myocarditis and pericarditis among vaccine recipients, especially among young men. The fact that Pfizer did not report these deaths as part of the clinical trial data is a clear attempt to manipulate public perception and regulatory approval.

Kunadhasan’s analysis of Pfizer’s documents also revealed that the lack of disclosure of these deaths would have prevented the FDA from issuing a reduction in overall deaths from the vaccine. In other words, the Pfizer vaccine may have increased the number of deaths rather than preventing them.

FDA conspired to hide the deaths, too

The revelations do not stop there. The FDA, which is supposed to be the guardian of public health, appears complicit in this deception. The agency did not release the pertinent documents until September 2023, nearly three years after the vaccines had been authorized for use. This staggering delay in transparency raises serious questions about the integrity of the FDA.

As the dust settles on this scandal, it becomes clear that the trust between doctors, pharmaceutical companies, and the public has been irreparably damaged. Experts are calling for an immediate investigation into the safety of mRNA vaccines, and a moratorium on their use until the full extent of the damage is understood.

The consequences of Pfizer’s actions go beyond legal and regulatory implications. They touch on the very heart of medical ethics and public trust. As Dr. Naomi Wolf, CEO of Daily Clout, put it, the hidden deaths are symptoms of a larger disease in the medical-pharmaceutical complex, one that values profit over people’s lives.

The hope now lies in the hands of courageous doctors and researchers who refuse to remain silent. It is time for a full and impartial investigation into Pfizer’s vaccine trials, and for the full light of truth to shine upon the hidden dangers of these supposedly life-saving drugs.

