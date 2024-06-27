One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"She had edemas, embolisms, thrombosis, clots, she had a bowel ischemia caused by a clot in one of her abdominal arteries, she had hypereosinophilia on her heart tissue... [the Pfizer COVID injection]...absolutely destroyed her body."

Allen and Taylor Martin describe for Children's Health Defense how Pfizer's COVID injection killed their 18-year-old daughter, Trista Martin.

The Martins describe the autopsy report for their daughter, which they say took eight months to obtain—even with the help of Congressman Josh Brecheen.

Allen notes that the autopsy report lists Trista as "[an] 18-year-old, recently vaccinated, healthy in appearance, female."

He adds, "it goes on to list all of the conditions that conspired to kill her.

She had edemas, embolisms, thrombosis, clots, she had bowel ischemia caused by a clot in one of her abdominal arteries, she had hypereosinophilia on her heart tissue."

Pfizer's COVID injection "destroyed her body," Allen says.

Despite that fact, however, he notes that "at the conclusion [of the report] it says...cause of death [is] undetermined."

"We now know, with the help of many doctors, we know that...the thing that actually contributed to her death was 'vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia [or] VITT," Allen notes.

"That's what it should say killed her..." Trista's father adds that "it is a known adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. It causes clotting throughout the body and it is lethal in most instances."

