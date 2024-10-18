One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman October 17, 2024

Official government data has revealed that kidney failure-related deaths are surging among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming discovery was found in state-level data on excess deaths.

One of America’s leading data experts has issued a bone-chilling warning to the public after uncovering the bombshell evidence.

Renowned statistician John Beaudoin made the discovery after analyzing official state government mortality data.

Since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were unleashed on the public in early 2021, Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury (AKI) in the United States alone.

As Beaudoin explains in a new interview, excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155k Americans died from AKI.

The data shows that AKI-related deaths remained at expected levels for years through 2020.

However, after Covid mRNA shots were rolled out in early 2021, AKI deaths surged 200% above normal levels for that year.

Shockingly, AKI deaths continued to skyrocket to 300% above normal in 2022.

However, as Beaudoin notes, “COVID-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates” in 2022.

Democrat President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic was “over” in September 2022.

However, excess deaths from AKI continued to surge alarmingly high through 2023.

According to Beaudoin, his investigations prove that only Covid mRNA shots, and possibly COVID-19 hospital protocols, could be responsible for the staggering excess deaths from kidney failure.

“There are more life years lost to acute renal failure alone than COVID, than polio, than smallpox … than anything in the past 100 years in the United States, except for World War II,” Beaudoin lamented.

“It’s the biggest killer,” he warns.

“Yet, the government’s not talking about it.”

Beaudoin’s data gets a chilling confirmation from fellow data expert Ed Dowd.

Using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) database, Down estimates 153K excess deaths nationwide from acute kidney injury alone over the last few years.

As Beaudoin notes, both calculations, based on two different database sources, are strikingly similar.

The warning from Beaudoin comes as the long-term harms from the experimental injections continue to be exposed by experts around the world.

As Slay News reported earlier, officials in Australia have just raised the alarm after an Australian town recorded a staggering seven-fold increase in deaths among the Covid-vaccinated population.

The town of Port Hedland called an emergency Special Council Meeting with leading experts and local lawmakers to address the crisis.

During the meeting, Port Hedland Town Councillor Adrian McRae made the shocking revelation that funerals in the town have gone from once a week to one every day since the Covid “vaccines” were rolled out for public use.

McRae revealed that the crisis has provoked panic in the town after officials determined that the deaths are being caused by the long-term impact of DNA contamination in the Covid mRNA injections.

Due to the staggering “sevenfold increase” in deaths, McRae revealed that the town has been forced to build a “cold body storage facility” to cope with the surge in corpses.

Officials called the emergency meeting to bring forward a motion urging the immediate suspension of Covid mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna.

At the end of the meeting, the motion to ban the injections was supported by the council, passing with a vote of 5-2.

Meanwhile, the government of Slovakia is taking similar steps.

As Slay News reported, top government officials in Slovakia are moving to ban “dangerous” Covid mRNA shots from the country after an explosive investigation determined that the pandemic was a “fabricated operation” and the “vaccines” were a resulting “act of bioterrorism.”

The findings were revealed in a Slovak government commission report on the nation’s investigations into the Covid pandemic.

The investigation was led by Commissioner Peter Kotlár.

In releasing his report, Kotlár held a press conference to call for the immediate ban of the Covid mRNA injections and called on governments around the world to do the same.

During the press conference, Kotlár specifically named Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Kotlár asserted that government investigators found that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was funding the pandemic, which he described as a “fabricated operation.”

Due to the severity of the findings detailed in the report, Kotlár has called for an emergency “session of the government” to immediately ban the “vaccines” and to cut the nation’s ties with the globalist World Health Organization (WHO).

In Japan, experts are issuing new warnings about the newly released “replicon” self-amplifying Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, some of Japan’s most prominent scientists, doctors, immunologists, and academics are sounding the alarm over the new injections.

They are warning that the “self-replicating RNA vaccines” are the “third atomic bomb.”

