Dr. Ana Mihalcea uses a 4000x microscope to examine the blood of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, alive and deceased, and you may not believe what she’s found.

“…Pfizer BioNTech COVID -19 injection when it was first put on a slide. And in the background you see all of this blinking lights and extreme activity. This is 100 times magnification. And here you see something has self-assembled that we call microchips, because we have done studies that these microchips are actually emitting what’s called a “MAC address phenomenon…”

“Using high-powered scanning electron microscope technologies, a team of research scientists from Argentina affirmed the presence of ‘at least 55 undeclared chemical elements found in six brands of the COVID-19 vaccines’ including toxic metals, radioactive elements, and rare earth metals (lanthanides)…Nine (9) rare earth lanthanides were found in the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA injections…

…Rare earth lanthanides are also key components of quantum dots and gene-editing nanoparticle technologies that are foundational elements of optogenetics and the internet-of-bodies (IOB)

Optogenetics is Changing What it Means to ‘Be Human’

Optogenetics is the field of synthetic biology that uses light and bioelectronic nanoparticle devices to manipulate and control cellular functions inside the human body…”

