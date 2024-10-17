One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By GreenMedInfo Research Group October 15th 2024

Study finds 55 undeclared chemical elements in COVID-19 vaccine vials, including heavy metals and radioactive materials, raising critical questions about vaccine safety and manufacturer transparency.

Quick Summary:

Comprehensive analysis of vaccine vials from major brands reveals numerous undisclosed elements

Research team comprised of multidisciplinary experts from prestigious institutions

Findings may explain the rise in adverse events and unexpected health issues post-vaccination

Background on the Groundbreaking Study

In a shocking revelation that could have far-reaching implications for global public health, a team of Argentine scientists has uncovered the presence of numerous undeclared chemical elements in COVID-19 vaccine vials. The study titled, "At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID -19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V , with Precise ICP -MS 1," conducted in March 2023 and published on October 11, 2024, in Research Gate, provides a detailed analysis of vaccine samples from major manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and others.

The Research Team

This groundbreaking research was carried out by a distinguished team of experts:

Lorena Diblasi, PhD: Biotechnologist, Faculty of Biochemistry, Chemistry and Pharmacy, National University of Tucuman, Argentina Martín Monteverde, MD: Physician, Colegio Médico de Santa Fe, Argentina David Nonis, PhD: Molecular and Cellular Biologist, California, USA Marcela Sangorrin, PhD: Biologist, PROBIEN (Institute for Research and Development in Process Engineering, Biotechnology and Alternative Energies) - CONICET-UNCO, Neuquén, Argentina

The team's diverse expertise in biotechnology, medicine, molecular biology, and biochemistry lends significant credibility to the study's findings.

Methodology: A Rigorous Scientific Approach

The researchers employed state-of-the-art analytical techniques to examine the vaccine contents:

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS): This highly sensitive method allowed for the detection and quantification of a wide range of elements, even at trace levels. Sample Preparation: Vaccine samples were carefully extracted from vials using specialized equipment to prevent contamination. Multiple Brand Analysis: The study included samples from AstraZeneca/Oxford, CanSino Biologics, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna, and Sputnik V. Replication and Validation: Analyses were performed in duplicate to ensure result reliability.

Key Findings: A Concerning Array of Undeclared Elements

The study identified at least 55 chemical elements that were not disclosed by the vaccine manufacturers. Some of the most concerning discoveries include:

Heavy Metals:

​ Aluminum : Found in high concentrations in some samples

Arsenic : Detected in 82% of the samples analyzed

Mercury : Present in 6% of the samples

Chromium : Found in 100% of the samples

Copper: Detected in 47% of the samples

Radioactive Elements:

Uranium: Discovered in trace amounts in some samples

Other Metals of Concern:

Gallium: Present in 88% of the samples

Strontium: Found in 76% of the samples

Barium: Detected in 71% of the samples

Molybdenum: Present in 35% of the samples

Nickel : Found in 59% of the samples

Titanium: Detected in 35% of the samples

Rare Earth Elements:

​The study also found 11 of the 15 lanthanides, including cerium, lanthanum, and gadolinium, which are often used in electronic devices and have uncertain effects on human health.

Potential Health Implications

The presence of these undisclosed elements raises serious concerns about potential health risks:

Heavy Metal Toxicity: Elements like aluminum, arsenic, and mercury are known neurotoxins and can accumulate in the body over time, potentially leading to cognitive impairment, organ damage, and other health issues. Reproductive Health: As noted in the study, increased molybdenum levels have been associated with decreased testosterone levels and reduced sperm quality and quantity. Cancer Risk: Some of the detected elements, such as arsenic and chromium, are known carcinogens, potentially explaining the reported increase in aggressive cancers following vaccination. Autoimmune Reactions: The presence of foreign metals could trigger autoimmune responses in some individuals, leading to a range of inflammatory conditions. Unexplained Deaths: The researchers suggest that the complex interactions of these undeclared elements could be a factor in the reported increase in sudden, unexplained deaths post-vaccination.

Implications for Vaccine Safety and Regulation

This study raises critical questions about the safety and regulatory oversight of COVID-19 vaccines:

Manufacturing Quality Control: The presence of numerous undeclared elements suggests potential issues with quality control in vaccine production. Regulatory Oversight: The findings call into question the thoroughness of regulatory bodies in reviewing and approving vaccine contents. Long-term Health Monitoring: Given the potential for long-term health effects, there is a pressing need for extended monitoring of vaccinated populations. Transparency in Vaccine Composition: The study highlights the need for full disclosure of all vaccine components to healthcare providers and the public.

Expert Reactions and Controversies

The publication of this study has sparked intense debate in the scientific community:

Calls for Further Research: Many experts are calling for immediate, independent replication of the study across multiple laboratories. Industry Response: Vaccine manufacturers have yet to provide detailed responses to the findings, with some questioning the study's methodology. Regulatory Scrutiny: Health agencies worldwide are under pressure to address these findings and potentially reassess their vaccine approval processes. Public Health Implications: There are growing concerns about how these revelations might impact public trust in vaccination programs and health authorities.

Conclusion: A Call for Transparency and Further Investigation

While the study provides compelling evidence of undeclared elements in COVID-19 vaccines, the authors emphasize the need for further research to fully understand the implications of these findings. They call for:

Comprehensive safety reviews of all COVID-19 vaccines currently in use Full disclosure of all vaccine components by manufacturers Enhanced regulatory oversight and quality control in vaccine production Long-term health monitoring of vaccinated populations Independent verification of the study's findings by multiple research institutions

As the scientific community grapples with these revelations, the study underscores the critical importance of transparency, rigorous safety testing, and ongoing vigilance in vaccine development and administration.

References

1. Diblasi, Lorena, Martín Monteverde, David Nonis, and Marcela Sangorrin. 2024. "At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS." Research Gate. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/123456789

2. World Health Organization. 2023. "COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Surveillance Manual." WHO. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-MHP-RPQ-PVG-2021.1

3. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2024. "Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)." CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html

4. European Medicines Agency. 2024. "COVID-19 Vaccines: Overview." EMA. https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/covid-19-vaccines

5. Lazarus, R., et al. 2010. "Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)." The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. https://digital.ahrq.gov/ahrq-funded-projects/electronic-support-public-health-vaccine-adverse-event-reporting-system

The GMI Research Group (GMIRG) is dedicated to investigating the most important health and environmental issues of the day. Special emphasis will be placed on environmental health. Our focused and deep research will explore the many ways in which the present condition of the human body directly reflects the true state of the ambient environment.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of GreenMedInfo or its staff.

"© October 15th 2024 GreenMedInfo LLC. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of GreenMedInfo LLC. Want to learn more from GreenMedInfo? Sign up for the newsletter here //www.greenmedinfo.com/greenmed/newsletter."

Share

Related articles: