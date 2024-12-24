One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 22, 2024

Official data released by the UK government has exposed an alarming explosion of deaths that only impacted people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The data shows that the vaccinated population suffered a huge surge in deaths compared to the unvaccinated.

In the UK, approximately 30 percent of the population has never received a dose of the Covid “vaccine.”

Large numbers of people who received the first dose later refused additional injections.

According to the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), by July 2022, 18.9 million people had refused the first dose of the Covid injection.

21.5 million people had refused the second dose of the “vaccine.”

Among those who received the first dose, 2.6 million people refused the second, and 30.4 million refused the third injection of the Covid shots.

In addition, 8.9 million people received the second dose but refused the third.

According to the UKHSA’s figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at that point.

Therefore, the data show that 30 percent of the UK population remained completely unvaccinated as of July 2022.

34 percent were not double vaccinated, and 50 percent were not triple vaccinated.

However, the vaccinated population accounted for 95 percent of all COVID-19 deaths between January and May 2023.

The unvaccinated population, meanwhile, accounted for just five percent of Covid deaths.

Perhaps the most troubling information revealed in the data is the fact that deaths increased among the groups who received more “vaccine” doses.

The vast majority of the deaths are among those vaccinated four times.

This quad-vaxxed population accounts for 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, and 83 percent of all Covid deaths among the vaccinated.

The figures were published by the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the “Deaths by Vaccination Status” dataset.

The ONS data reveals:

Between July and September 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in August with 676 deaths. Whereas, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in September 2021 with a shocking 13,294 deaths.

Between October and December 2021, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 776 deaths. In contrast, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2021 with a shocking 16,171 deaths.

Between January and March 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in January with 776 deaths. In comparison, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2022 with a shocking 15,948 deaths.

Between April and June 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with 500 deaths. At the same time, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April 2022 with a shocking 14,902 deaths.

Between July and September 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July with 493 deaths. In comparison, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in July 2022 with a shocking 14,286 deaths.

Between October and December 2022, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December with 604 deaths. In contrast, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in December 2022 with a shocking 19,914 deaths.

Between January and March 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with 551 deaths. The highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among the 80 to 89-year-olds in January 2023 with a shocking 18,297 deaths.

Between April and May 2023, the highest number of unvaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 70 to 79-year-olds in May with 405 deaths. At the same time, the highest number of vaccinated all-cause deaths occurred among 80 to 89-year-olds in April with a shocking 13,713 deaths.

These official figures show that the vaccinated people surpass the unvaccinated by far in terms of death in every single age group since July 2021.

The surge in deaths is made clear by the fact that such a large portion of the population never received a Covid “vaccine.”

Between July 2021 and May 2023, there were 965,609 deaths among the vaccinated.

However, there were just 60,903 deaths among the unvaccinated.

This means there was a total of 1,026,512 deaths in the UK during this period and the vaccinated accounted for 94 percent of them.

The unvaccinated accounted for just six percent.

However, these findings are not exclusive to the UK as nations all around the world are reporting huge death surges among the vaccinated.

As Slay News reported earlier this year, government officials in the Philippines are raising the alarm after the nation has now recorded a staggering 290,000 deaths linked to Covid mRNA shots.

Unlike other countries around the world, Filipino lawmakers are now sounding the alarm about the crisis and the government has launched a full investigation into the deaths.

Notably, lawmakers have become alarmed that excess deaths surged among the public after they received Covid mRNA injections.

Meanwhile, leading experts in the United States are also warning of unprecedented death surges among the vaxxed, as Slay News reported.

A major peer-reviewed study has uncovered an alarming surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The bombshell study analyzed the data of an almost universally vaccinated population to identify links between Covid injections and surges in cardiac arrests.

The researchers found a huge surge in cardiac arrests among vaccinated individuals.

The team of leading American cardiologists and researchers, led by Nicolas Hulscher, included Michael J. Cook, Raphael B. Stricker, and Dr. Peter McCullough.

The results of their peer-reviewed study, titled “Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington,” were officially published in the prestigious Journal of Emergency Medicine.

During an interview with Bill Quinn on CDM, lead researcher Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation, raised the alarm about the study’s findings.

Hulscher presented significant concerns about the spike in cardiac arrests and related deaths among vaccinated people.

WATCH:

The bombshell study reveals a staggering 1,236% surge in excess cardiac arrest deaths among 2 million individuals who received Covid mRNA injections.

Source: slaynews.com

