Dr. Chris Shoemaker from Toronto, Canada posted a video on X showing the reason why the Covid "vaccine" attacks so many different organs in the body.

"JUST so you can understand why MULTIPLE ways of your internal tissues turning to IMMUNE ATTACK ZONES happen because of the C-19 HARMVAXX.

This statement was made under oath and is scientifically accurate."

Dr. Shoemaker says there are 30 billion cells in the human body and 40 million mRNA in the body after the Covid "vaccine," one mRNA for each cell.

The immune system attacks whichever organ it recognizes as not belonging to the body due to the presence of the mRNA produced spike protien in the cells and it begins to attack it.

"This is immunology 101," he says. This basic knowledge is part of the reason he is sure that this feature is intentional.

