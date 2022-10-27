Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Phil Davis's avatar
Phil Davis
Oct 27, 2022

Why something so obviously evil gets sweeped under the rug. Truly a demonic undertaking to make people blind to the truth. I cannot think of another reason for the apathetic attitudes and a general unwillingness to expose this great evil. Only a handful of brave people like this doc are standing up to the powerful brain washers. It reminds me of past biblical periods where only a small number understand the truth.

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Abby Wynne's avatar
Abby Wynne
Oct 27, 2022

So upsetting to get confirmation. It’s still very important to share it.

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