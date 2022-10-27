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By Miranda Sellick October 25, 2022

At two weekend rallies in Toronto, a former Eastern Ontario Covid Response Team member, Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker, gave alarming speeches warning Canadians of the dangers of the experimental mRNA shot.

Dr. Shoemaker, a licensed Ontario physician with 45 years of experience, has worked in emergency medicine, family practice, and on military bases. From 2020 through 2022, he worked in direct patient care at the West Ottawa Covid Care Clinic and was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to covid-19. He has learned of the side effects first-hand through experience and from the data.

“These are life-shortening injections. Everyone who gets shot after shot after shot of these covid-19 shots is shortening their life with each and every single injection. The covid shot does not stop you from getting covid; it actually makes you more likely to get covid by three to four times,” he told the crowd gathered outside the Astra Zeneca offices in Mississauga. “Stop them right now, I say to every premier in Canada, do what you can to discourage your people from getting these vaccinations.”

As study after study slowly makes its way past mainstream media censors – the latest published in The Lancet on October 15th, which shows that after the first vaccine booster, millions of older people across the U.K., those with high multimorbidity, and those with certain underlying health conditions remain at highest risk of covid-19-related hospitalization and death – proving that the gene therapy shot does not prevent infection, viral replication or transmission and does not protect those deemed to be at risk.

Dr. Shoemaker presented a litany of shocking statistics. “We now have 80 doctors between ages 25 and 55 who have died in the last 60 days in Canada. And it’s only the physicians who are getting third and fourth shots which are dying suddenly,” he said. Doctors, he explains, are taking the shots for all the right reasons; because they are told to do so. They have been led to believe that it will protect their patients because they’ll work to reduce covid. But none of this is true.

According to Dr. Shoemaker, “once you get your third, and certainly once you get your fourth shot, your immune system is so fried and damaged that you get covid more easily. So, in other words, after your first shot, you are on a slide into immune deficiency.” Any efficacy of these shots last approximately three months, but the side effects and immune-destroying capabilities last a lifetime.

The slide into immune deficiency brings with it not only the increased risk of catching covid but a whole host of other health problems. “When you have slid into immune deficiency, you’re going to have cancers more likely in your lifetime because your immune system is responsible for keeping you from getting early cancer,” he explained. “And you’re going to get other infections, from monkeypox to hepatitis to who-knows-what; you are more prone to these things. When you have taken three and four and perish the thought, more of these covid immune damaging injections.”

Dr. Shoemaker explained the sheer magnitude of what’s in the shots at the most basic scientific ingredient level. A regular polio vaccine has around 80 viral agents, whereas these covid shots contain 40,000 billion mRNAs delivered via nanoparticles. Our bodies only have 30,000 billion cells. And it’s these mRNAs that cause the problems as they induce an ongoing immune response that encourages the body’s own system to attack itself. This manifests in heart damage (peri- and myocarditis, hearty failure), brain damage (stroke), failed pregnancies, and fertility issues, among many other things. “These slippery little nanoparticles – they’ve gotta’ be awfully tiny to get 40 trillion into your body in one little shot. So, these particles are tiny, and they’re pretty tricky. They cross the blood-brain barrier, and they create long covid and damage to your brain. They cross the ovaries and make you infertile. They go into the testes and make you infertile for at least six months. It takes six months to recover from a covid shot. If you’re an adult male and have received it, your sperm count goes down 50 percent for the six months following the shot.”

“This shot was designed to cross into the ovary; this shot was designed to cross into the brain barrier. This shot was designed to go everywhere. And that’s why people are dying in such strange circumstances, unexplained circumstances, and the numbers are horrific,” he told the audience. “Sixty-seven percent of people who get the vaccine while pregnant lose the pregnancy.” Pfizer’s own numbers showed that 28 out of 29 pregnant women lost their baby.

Dr. Shoemaker referenced another study performed in the U.K. using data from the Office of National Statistics from 2020 to 2021, comparing children aged 10 to 14 years, those vaccinated and those not. Results released in February this year showed that “10-to-14-year-olds are 82 to 100 times more likely to die if vaccinated than those who are not.”

On the ground, pathologists, funeral home directors, and life insurance companies bear witness to the hugely increased rates of excess mortality. That increase is “somewhere between 25 and 40 percent. Insurance people and the mortuary professionals are saying we’ve had a death rate increase worldwide of 25 to 40 percent,” said Dr. Shoemaker. “Well, it’s even worse in the vaccinated countries.” While mainstream media will have you believe that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, strokes, and heart issues in children are all new and unexplained phenomena, medical professionals worldwide will tell you the shot causes it.

Recently, 96 Quebec doctors wrote an open letter calling for an end to the shots for children. “Ninety-two doctors in the United Kingdom submitted an official request that the government stops all vaccinations for all people in the United Kingdom,” Dr. Shoemaker told the crowd. “These are licensed physicians in Great Britain, who have seen the dangers of these vaccinations, whose patients are coming in with vaccine injuries, with a loss of ability to walk normally, with a loss of ability to have normal cardiac function and now have heart failure after myocarditis, with any number of horrific conditions, including menstrual irregularities in women. Fertility issues, I mean, the doctors are seeing the carnage, the doctors around the world are seeing the carnage of these vaccines,”

“There’s no way to hide from it. A 10 percent elevation of mortality should only happen in the world once every 300 years. And if we think it’s bad now, it will only get worse. Both time and increased vaccinations are not on our side.” By way of an example, he chose pilots and athletes; both groups have shown a 1500% increase in sudden death since the shots were rolled out.

Holding the national flag of Demark to acknowledge the country’s recent withdrawal of covid shots for those under 50, Dr. Shoemaker thanked the country for leading the way with common sense. “Denmark, we were happy to free you from Nazi oppression in the 1940s,” he said, referring to the loss of Canadian soldiers in WW11, “Well, we’re saying thank you to Denmark today for what they’re doing for us. Denmark is giving us a wonderful example. Denmark has recognized the toxicity.”

Dr. Shoemaker went on to sing the praise of human-grade ivermectin – a safe, effective and non-toxic drug that has been proven in the prevention and treatment of covid, long covid, and vaccine side effects but remains banned in Canada. “Take a drive to New Hampshire to get it,” he said. “It was always the proven drug. It had been proven for 12 years. Ivermectin was the drug to be used when and if there was to be another covid pandemic. It was in print. And somehow everybody’s forgotten that Ivermectin, a human medicine that’s been actively used for 40 years, was the game changer if ever we had another covid infection.”

In conclusion, Dr. Shoemaker’s call to arms was unequivocal. “These are the most toxic medical agents put into human beings in history,” he said. “The shots will kill you, either quickly or slowly.”

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