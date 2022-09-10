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This 4-minute video is a must-watch.

Dr. Shoemaker finds children are 82X more likely to DIE if they’ve received a covid19 “vaccine” than if they have not.

I predicted 50-100X greater lethality a year or so ago, based on the simple fact that the alleged novel virus simply wasn’t lethal to children, not even immunosuppressed children.

There was no health hazard to reduce. It’s all fraud & deception.

However many jabs you’ve had, today is a good day to resolve to have no more. Persuade others of this line in the sand, also.

No one benefits from these agents but at least adults theoretically get a choice.

Kids do not. You’ve got to protect them. Please share widely. - Dr. Michael Yeadon

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