June 28, 2024

The Biden administration is seeking to delay the release of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine safety data until at least 2026.

In a motion filed with a district court, the Department of Justice (DOH) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reportedly requested for an 18-month stay with regard to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request lodged by America First Legal (AFL) and Just The News. The FOIA request sought to obtain data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

According to the two agencies, an influx of pandemic-related FOIA requests is overwhelming the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They added that releasing vaccine records requires extensive staff training and onboarding, which could take up to two years. While staffers were reportedly hired for this purpose, they are still undergoing training. (Related: The FDA is a front organization that has allowed vaccine manufacturers to pillage the world for decades.)

FOIA requires government agencies to release requested information unless it negatively affects interests like personal privacy, national security and law enforcement. But according to the motion filed by the HHS and DOJ, the FDA has been dealing with FOIA requests amounting to "approximately 5.7 million pages of COVID-19 vaccine records in a compressed timeframe."

According to the National Pulse, AFL and Just The News are suing the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain data on COVID-19 vaccine reactions. These reports are ostensibly "kept in a back-end, nonpublic system" separate from the publicly accessible VAERS.

"The public-facing [VAERS] database contains only initial reports while the private, back-end system contains all updates and corrections – such as formal diagnosis, recovery or death," the lawsuit noted. It also cited examples of vaccine-induced deaths not recorded in VAERS, but present in the private database.

Lawyer for AFL blasts government delaying tactic

"You just need to wait until 18 months from now, and maybe you'll get to see it. Maybe you won't," said AFL lawyer Gene Hamilton, who represents Just The News, when asked about the government's position on vaccination records. "What they're hoping to do is stretch this out to the point where everybody forgets about it."

"This is a typical government excuse which is, 'Oh, we're so busy. We don't have the resources to help provide you, the American people, with the information that you need.'"

But this was not the first time the FDA was caught in a fiasco regarding FOIA requests. English novelist Dr. Vernon Coleman pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccines were far from being "safe and effective." He referenced a tranche of documents made public as a result of a FOIA request.

The 91-page tranche was part of an extensive report submitted by Pfizer to the FDA as part of its post-authorization adverse event reports. Included were adverse event reports from individuals injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA injection through Feb. 28, 2021.

"What the report exposed was nothing less than criminal," Edit Lang of Natural Health 365 wrote in December 2021. "In fact, only a few weeks into getting shots in the arms, Pfizer received over 42,000 case reports of adverse events."

