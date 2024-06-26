One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Drea Humphrey June 25, 2024

In today’s report, I walk you through insider discussions and health data that appear to expose the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), which works hand-in-hand with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, for manipulating COVID-19 vaccine adverse event statistics to hide how dangerous COVID-19 injections really are.

Canadian immunologist and vaccinologist Dr. Byram Bridle recently released a damning summary of the shocking information he obtained from a 1,315-page report, which was contained within a response to an access to information request filed by a B.C. law firm.

“The public deserves to know how the B.C. Centre for Disease Control mishandled and hid important vaccine safety data,” Bridle wrote in his summary.

Internal BCCDC data charts of adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) from December 20, 2020, until March 25, 2021, show the public health agency was aware COVID-19 vaccines caused 15.7-times (144) more serious AEFIs and 13.6-times (16) more hospitalizations than what historically occurred with flu shots.

Such statistics were never made available to the public, preventing them from making an informed decision about receiving COVID injections. Instead, email discussions among BCCDC staff show how data was “re-worked” before the public was given AEFI statistics claiming only 26 serious adverse reactions linked to COVID-19 vaccines had occurred.

To help make sense of how and why a public health agency could release such a discrepancy, I also interview Lex Acker, a seasoned chartered financial analyst who specializes in detecting indicators of fraud in financial reports.

Acker explains what he believes the BCCDC did to manipulate the COVID vaccine injury data and why doing so strongly indicates they’ve intentionally deceived the public.

