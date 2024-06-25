One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

June 25, 2024

A group of scientists is raising the alarm after a disturbing new study revealed a huge surge in deaths among young people suffering from neurological diseases.

The researchers found evidence of a dramatic spike in neurological deaths among people aged 15-44 that started in 2021 and continued surging through 2023.

The preprint study, which relies on extensive data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), analyzed neurological disease-related mortality across various age groups from 2000 to 2023.

The researchers found that official government data shows a disturbing increase in deaths from neurological diseases, both as the primary cause and among multiple contributing factors, over the past three years.

The study, conducted by leading data scientists at Phinance Technologies, reveals that an uptick in mortality rates is particularly significant among younger adults.

The scientists warn that the surging deaths could have profound implications for the nation’s public health policies, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After identifying the spike in deaths, the researchers continued their investigation in an effort to identify the cause of the mortality surge.

Perhaps most concerning, the study found an increase in neurological complications following COVID-19 vaccinations, including conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis.

Leading the team at Phinance Technologies is world-renowned data analyst Ed Dowd.

Responding to the results of the study, Dowd asserted that the data has a “very high statistical significance.”

“The results show a clear break from the prior historical trend in death rates from neurological diseases,” Down noted in a post on X.

Phinance Technologies’ data scientists Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes conducted a deep dive looking at neurological disease-related mortality across various age groups from 2000 to 2023.

Their study distinguishes between deaths where neurological conditions were the underlying cause (UC) and instances where these diseases were listed among multiple causes (MC) on death certificates.

They then compared death rates against a baseline to identify excess deaths.

Key findings from the study include:

A notable rise in excess mortality from neurological diseases was reported as the underlying cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 44, with increases of 4.4% in 2020, 10.0% in 2021, 9.9% in 2022, and 8.1% in 2023.

Excess deaths from neurological conditions as part of multiple causes tracked overall mortality rises and were significant even after removing deaths where COVID-19 was also reported.

As Phinance notes:

“The strength of the statistical significance of the excess deaths from neurological diseases was very high, being considered extreme events, indicating a clear change from the prior 2010-2019 trend.”

The intersection of the COVID-19 pandemic with the rise in neurological disease deaths adds layers of complexity to the analysis.

Those complexities include the notion that various medical interventions and societal disruptions might have exacerbated underlying neurological vulnerabilities.

Notably, the study points to an increased risk of developing severe neurological conditions following Covid mRNA injections.

Specific vaccines are also linked to higher risks of serious ailments such as the aforementioned Guillain-Barré syndrome, the researchers note.

Perhaps most alarming is the impact on younger individuals, particularly those who had received Covid mRNA shots.

Those aged 15-44, typically considered in the prime of life, suffered a huge increase in neurological disease-related deaths after receiving the injections.

This raises serious questions about potential factors that are disproportionately affecting younger populations.

The authors conclude:

How can we explain the excess UC deaths from neurological diseases in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023? In 2020, this could be explained by deaths from health effects related to the pandemic management measures such lockdowns and lack of medical care, or other related factors such as stress, less exercise, worse food habits, or from under-diagnosed COVID-19 itself, or related side effects. The acceleration in excess death rates from neurological diseases in 2021, 2022 and 2023 is more difficult to explain due to COVID-19 on its own. Given the case studies of neurological adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination cited in the literature, one possible factor could be adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The implications of these findings extend far beyond the immediate health of the young adult population, however.

The study poses serious questions about the readiness of the U.S. healthcare system to handle a potential influx of neurological health needs.

The scientists are urging governments to make sweeping changes in public health policy to cope with the surge.

There is a clear call for investigations into the factors driving this surge in neurological deaths, they note.

The disturbing findings from the Phinance study after another recent study found that Covid mRNA shots have triggered a spike in deaths caused by blood clots in the brain.

As Slay News reported, one of the world’s most revered cardiologists has just raised the alarm after uncovering bombshell data showing that Covid mRNA shots have caused a staggering 112,000% increase in brain clots.

A newly-published study by a team of experts, led by American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, analyzed all reports of cerebral thromboembolism over the past 34 years.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, cerebral thromboembolism occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses.

It is a known side effect of Covid mRNA shots.

In addition, a separate study also confirmed that Covid shots cause brain damage.

A team of top researchers in South Korea analyzed the electronic health records of 4.3 million individuals in Seoul.

The study concluded that Covid mRNA injections cause brain damage and trigger multiple issues with cognition.

The study revealed that those who had received mRNA injections experienced the following:

• A 68% rise in depression

• A 44% surge in anxiety and related disorders

• A 93.4% increase in sleep disorders

• A staggering 138% jump in mild cognitive impairment

• A 23% rise in Alzheimer’s disease

