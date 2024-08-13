One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Ethan Huff August 12, 2024

Like clockwork, Western hegemony is crumbling to pieces as the world's tyrants cook up plans to systematically enslave what remains of Western society under full-scale medical martial law.

New Zealand is leading the way with a new pandemic plan that allows the minister of health to utilize "special powers" in the event of an emergency, allowing politicians to become dictators. The goal is to force everyone to take every new "vaccine" that comes down the pike for whatever contrived "pandemic" they come up with next.

According to the plan, the minister of health will have the power to "detain, isolate, or quarantine persons, places, buildings, ships, vehicles, aircraft and animals" in the event of a public health scare.

Unelected medical officers will have the power to force people to take experimental drug shots, drug pills and other pharmaceutical poisons for their own good, much like what happened during the Wuhan coronavirus (covid-19) "pandemic."

Police will also have newfound authority to help medical officers and other public health officials enforce the new rules, which will be mandatory for everyone (except those on the top, presumably).

Europe's "vaccination card" program about to go live

By the time you read this, Europe will have also enacted a new "vaccination card" program that is being piloted in the following five member nations of the European Union (EU):

Belgium, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Portugal

Known as the European Vaccination Card, or EVC, the program will put each person's entire vaccination history on a single card, sheet or file, in the case of smartphones.

Vaccines Today shared an example of how the program works using a 27-year-old nurse named Anna who recently moved from Bremaria to Morvania with her family. Anna and her family now live in a place where they must all provide their vaccination history on demand in order to comply with local regulations.

"She goes online, creates an EVC account with the provider of her choice, and enters her vaccination data from Bremaria," the report explains about how "simple" and "easy" it is to participate in the EVC program.

"Local regulations," no matter how compelling, are not law, mind you. As we saw with covid, they are created in an instant by unelected bureaucrats at bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) to control the populations of the world like cattle.

"The [European Vaccination Card] piloted by EUVABECO will use the GDHCN's trust network, allowing Member States to bilaterally verify the authenticity of digital records through an interoperable trust architecture*," explains the EUVABECO website about how it works.

"While similar to the EU Digital COVID Certificate in being a portable vaccination record, the EVC serves a different purpose. Unlike the certificate, which often fulfilled legal or health mandates, the EVC is specifically designed to empower individuals by granting them control over their vaccination information. This empowerment is crucial for ensuring continuity of care for those crossing borders or transitioning between healthcare systems."

The site goes on to explain that the EVC program is available in both printed and digital formats, depending on a person's comfort level.

"It will feature comprehensive vaccine history information, including detailed textual records, a scannable QR code and downloadable embedded metadata," the site continues.

"These digital elements, the QR code and metadata, will be securely signed to maintain their authenticity and integrity. Additionally, each vaccine record will be linked to an original master record maintained by a credible health organization, ensuring the data is reliable."

More related news about what is soon to come upon the entire world can be found at MedicalMartialLaw.com.

