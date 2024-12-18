One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 18, 2024

A major peer-reviewed study has concluded that chronic illness and deadly diseases, such as cancer, are virtually non-existent in people “who’ve never received a vaccine in their life.”

The study compares rates of chronic disorders – such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, developmental disabilities, and autism – among unvaccinated Americans with those vaccinated with a varying number of vaccines.

The team of researchers, led by scientist Joy Garner, found that unvaccinated people have far lower rates of illness and death.

The study’s lead author also notes that vaccine trials use faulty baselines, as their control groups do not consist of wholly unvaccinated individuals.

“Because 99.74% of the U.S. population is vaccine-exposed, published national disease rates invariably reflect the frequency of observed negative outcomes arising from exposure to vaccines,” Garner explains.

In the “Abstract” section of the study, the author notes that “those refusing vaccines are thriving while those accepting them are being injured and met with a multiplicity of grave injuries as well as sudden unexpected death.”

The results of the bombshell study were published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Research.

However, the journal has scrubbed the study’s paper without explanation.

A copy of the study’s paper has now been published by Slay News here.

The apparent cover-up of the study has meant that the findings have gone unreported in the media.

However, renewed attention has been brought to the study following a recent interview between attorney Greg Glaser and Dr. Lee Merritt which highlights the findings.

Glaser, the general counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent, notes that the study shows “the unvaccinated are the healthiest people on the planet.”

The cohort study analyzed “unvaccinated” Americans.

The group of “unvaccinated” only included those who have never received a single “vaccine” in their lifetime.

The strict criteria also meant those whose mothers did not receive any “vaccines” while they were in the womb.

The study notes in the “Abstract” section:

“The null hypothesis, that no significant difference would be found between vaccinated vs. unvaccinated persons in heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, and arthritis, is rejected with overwhelming statistical confidence and power in every single contrast.”

In fact, Glaser notes that “the unvaccinated today are as healthy as children were in the 1950s before all the shots.”

“I participated in a control group survey where we looked at the health of the genuinely unvaccinated children who’ve never received a vaccine in life and adults who’ve never received a vaccine,” Glaser says.

“There’s approximately 100,000 adults in America who’ve never received a vaccine in their entire life.”

“We looked at the unvaccinated and compared [them to vaccinated Americans and the] unvaccinated are virtually entirely healthy for life,” Glaser adds.

“Their chronic illness rate among [unvaccinated] children is approximately 2%.

“That means 98% of all children who are unvaccinated are healthy for life.

“Like, they don’t have anything,” he notes.

“They don’t have ADHD, diabetes, obesity, asthma, epilepsy, cancer.

“We found zero of these things, with the exception of some minor [ADHD].

“Like, you’d find, like, maybe a little bit of ADHD, but then it was just that one condition.

“Whereas in the vaccinated group, you find that multiple children have many conditions, and the conditions are severe.”

WATCH:

Partial transcript:

“I participated in a control group survey where we looked at the health of the genuinely unvaccinated children who’ve never received a vaccine in life and adults who’ve never received a vaccine.

“Can you believe it? They’re out there.

“There’s approximately 100,000 adults in America who’ve never received a vaccine in their entire life.

“Dr. Merritt, you have done your homework. That is correct.

“Yeah [that means even their mothers didn’t receive a ‘vaccine,’ including the vitamin K shot].

“And, and that’s very important.

“The vitamin K shot has benzyl alcohol, which a baby’s liver cannot handle, and it also has a spike of aluminum, which is also not good for a baby.

“And so what we did is we compared the health of these two groups.

“Our national data on just people’s illnesses, diabetes, heart disease, other forms of chronic illness that just make life really hard.

“And we looked at the unvaccinated and compared that, and the unvaccinated are virtually entirely healthy for life.

“Their chronic illness rate among the children is approximately 2 percent.

“That means 98 percent of all children who are unvaccinated are healthy for life.

“Like, they don’t have anything.

“They don’t have ADHD, diabetes, obesity, asthma, epilepsy, cancer.

“We found zero of these things, with the exception of some minor.

“Like, you’d find, like, maybe a little bit of ADHD, but then it was just that one condition.

“Whereas in the vaccinated group, you find that multiple children have many conditions, and the conditions are severe.

“And so the data was clear to us that the unvaccinated are the healthiest people on the planet.

“And the way it made sense to me was that I looked at our national data from the 1950s and it matched the unvaccinated.

“Like, basically, the unvaccinated today are as healthy as children were in the 1950s before all the shots.”

Source: slaynews.com

