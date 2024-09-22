One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman September 21, 2024

Leading experts in Japan have just put out an emergency global warning as the nation is about to roll out dangerous new “self-amplifying” Covid mRNA “vaccines” for public use.

A group of scientists and a top Japanese lawmaker have just held a press conference to raise the alarm over the new “vaccines,” warning they will “trigger a worldwide disaster.”

The controversial new “self-amplifying” Covid mRNA “vaccine” was developed by an obscure San Diego-based biotech company called Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics, which is also an emerging pharmaceutical company, recently had its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine become accepted by Japanese regulators.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) granted approval for ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.

The shot will be used for initial vaccination and booster for adults 18 years and older.

This new Covid sa-mRNA vaccine targeting was developed by Arcturus Therapeutics in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based CSL.

In October the Japanese health authorities will roll the sa-mRNA Covid vaccine out to the population.

The approval is based on positive clinical data from several ARCT-154 studies, including an ongoing 16,000-subject efficacy study performed in Vietnam.

Initial study results have been published in MedRxiv and are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal by the end of the year.

However, the approval of the experimental vaccines has been met with a widespread backlash from Japanese scientists and medical experts, who have already been sounding the alarm about the “traditional” mRNA injections.

In response to the looming rollout of the new shots, Japanese Member of Parliament Ryuhei Kawada led an emergency press conference in Japan to warn the public.

At his event, he and colleagues expressed great concern about the country’s upcoming launch of the “mRNA replicon vaccines.”

During the press conference, Kawada argued that the October 1 deployment effort involving the COVID-19 vaccines “should be halted.”

Citing a study published in Cell, scientists looked at how something similar to the replicon mRNA vaccine worked when put into cells.

They found that the vaccine parts kept increasing inside the cells.

Experts are warning that these self-replicating mRNA vaccines continue to replicate in an out-of-control manner throughout the cells and more of the body.

The concern would be that particulas known as extracellular vesicles (including exosomes) could lead to shedding via bodily fluids and the like.

The Japanese regulators and Arcturus Therapeutics are refusing to discuss such risks, however.

“We are addressing this press conference from the standpoint that the replicon vaccine should be halted,” Kawada said during the presser.

“Therefore, we have decided to hold this emergency press conference.

“This self-replicating immune agent, scheduled to start regular vaccinations from October 1st, ought to be halted, and I strongly advocate for this action.

“Additionally, we must ensure thorough investigation and verification to provide relief to mRNA vaccine victims who have suffered significant harm.

“This must be systematically carried out.

“Instead of merely discarding unused vaccines, we should facilitate research by passing them on to researchers for analysis.

“I intend to make these demands to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.”

Professor Dr. Seiji Kojima of Nagoya University also raised concerns about the new injections.

“Compared to those who are unvaccinated, the mortality rate is five times higher if you get vaccinated twice,” Prof. Kojima warned.

“The purpose of receiving vaccination is indeed to reduce the mortality rate, but ironically, the rate was five times higher after receiving the vaccine.”

Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University also expressed similar concerns.

“Japan is planning a large-scale rollout of self-amplifying vaccines, which are considered hazardous materials…” Murakami told the Japanese people.

“…by the beginning of next month, Japan has the potential to trigger a worldwide disaster.”

“The vaccines do not seem to be effective,” he warned.

“They do not work. They lack efficacy.

“mRNA vaccines have resulted in many deaths, injuries, and victims.”

“Despite knowing they are ineffective, their use could possibly cause significant international damage,” Prof. Murakami added.

“There is also the possibility of person-to-person transmission.

“There is absolutely no need to administer it. There is no need at all.

“Therefore, knowing this and still administering the vaccine, I believe, is a crime. ”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

