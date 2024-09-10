One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“On August 30 the FDA gave extended clearance for the Smallpox vaccine ACAM2000. It is the second Smallpox vaccine to be approved for use for Monkeypox. Both Jynneos and ACAM2000 have been stockpiled by the hundreds of millions in the National Strategic Stockpile…Like all other vaccines ACAM2000 comes with a laundry list of adverse effects including Encephalitis, Myocarditis…but there’s something at the bottom of the insert that you don’t see with most vaccines, and that is “Death of unvaccinated individuals who have contact with vaccinated individuals…”

Page 9

The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg or both?

