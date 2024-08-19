One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The World Hell Organization just declared a global health emergency over boogie man "virus" 'Monkey Pox'.

SGT Report’s guest Dr. Robert Young calls it MONEY POX because the "virus" does not exist so this bogus 'health emergency' is nothing more than a money grab combined with Great Reset lockdowns and depopulation.

God help us if Americans comply with this bullsh#t.

CDC Admits NO DOCUMENTATION For the Existence of the Monkey Pox Virus After a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request!

On August 11, 2022:

Roger Andoh acting as FOIA Officer confessed that the men and women at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) have absolutely no documentation whatsoever regarding the origin of the so-called "monkeypox virus" image posted on their website, or the methodology used to obtain said image.

Since Roger couldn't provide any documentation, he instead quoted claims that were allegedly sent to him by some unidentified man or woman at the National Center for Emerging Zoonotic and Infectious Diseases. Roger would not disclose whether or not the skin tissue used in the image had been stored in "virus transport medium" (containing fetal bovine serum, etc.) prior to imaging, or who performed the imaging....

