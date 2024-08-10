One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon August 10, 2024

Here is a classic piece of deliberate deception. Many people will read the headline and interpret it as “Some organization that knows what it’s doing has expedited a review of this vaccine and concluded that it ought be made available”.

Remember, the WHO has neither practical capability to do any such thing, nor is it recognised procedurally by any government or institution to do this kind of research evaluation.

As everything is at WHO, it’s a political matter.

Along the way, it’s most important to remember that Monkey Pox, if it exists (& it might, I really don’t know) is not caused by a non existent “virus”, which has never been shown to exist by techniques adhering to good scientific practices.

You cannot “catch it” & nobody should even consider “being vaccinated” against it.

Just more utter fraud and dangerous nonsense. I have only contempt for those pushing this evil agenda.

Do please also note that the product in question is evidently already known to have a noticeably harmful profile.

Finally, whatever they tell us, neither the FDA nor any other “Competent body” have done what we’d understood for decades that they do, which is to read everything filed with them and then arrive at a position about it.

FDA has never regulated “vaccine” manufacture & use licensing, per Katherine Watts deep investigation into procedures applying to biological products.

Best wishes,

Mike





Share

Related articles: