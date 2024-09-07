Interesting: Dr. John Campbell Talks About SELF-ASSEMBLING Nanoparticles in Covid Jabs
Another "Crazy Conspiracy Theory" they say...
Here’s the study John Campbell is referring to:
Nah. They may self-assemble or clot together......they sure as hell can't control our brain or CNS. Just like AI is just algorithms on very fast computers. They are not God. They can only pollute and destroy. They cannot create. They cannot manipulate and do not control the result because they don't understand the process.