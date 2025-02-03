One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Former BlackRock fund manager and founder of Phinance Technologies Edward Dowd describes for Porter Stansberry of Porter & Company how "Stargate"—a $500 billion initiative announced by President Trump to invest in AI infrastructure and create over 100,000 jobs in the United States—is ultimately "all smoke and mirrors." Dowd notes that Stargate was actually started last year (2024), but he says that the project doesn't have the funding it needs because "OpenAI has no money" and "SoftBank has cash flow problems."

Regarding Oracle Board Chairman Larry Ellison highlighting Stargate's endeavor to develop tailored mRNA "vaccines" for cancer, Dowd says that "is just so far in the realm of fantasy that it's beyond the pale." He adds, "that was an absurd...PR stunt."

"I'm familiar with Larry Ellison. I was a software analyst before I went to BlackRock," Dowd says in this clip. "And when I was at BlackRock as a portfolio manager, I was the software analyst. [And] Larry Ellison is a consummate salesman...He didn't have the best technology. [But] he was the best salesman. He would do constantly what we call 'slideware.' His competitor would come up with a product. He would then say, we have it, and it's better, but it was all slides. And then he would tell his engineers go write the code."

Dowd goes on to say:

"So Larry Larry Ellison gets up there [at the Stargate announcement] and, first of all, your audience needs to know this: Stargate was started last year...they've already broken ground. They got permitting. They have 10 data centers. And then they said, 'We couldn't have done this without you, Mr. President Trump.' So that was a big oligarch, kiss the ring, apply to his ego. And of the hundred billion they supposedly committed last year, that's not fully funded because OpenAI has no money. SoftBank has cash flow problems. So it's all smoke and mirrors. I mean...that was just classic Larry Ellison/Sam Altman tech hype nonsense.

"And...Larry...he lives in a bubble. He...talks about mRNA and individualized cancer vaccines. That is just so far in the realm of fantasy that it's beyond the pale. So that was...just [a] PR stunt. Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, probably, you know, didn't know what...Larry was gonna say. So...I'm very hopeful that this...was just a one-time turf error on their part. Makes Trump look like he's—we'll see what Trump's gonna do with mRNA, but that was just the most redonkulous thing I've seen in a long time."

Full Interview

