One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 12, 2024

A world-renowned data expert has just issued a red alert after uncovering evidence that reveals excess deaths are continuing to skyrocket in children who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to an alarming warning from leading Wall Street data analyst Ed Dowd, excess child deaths are still accelerating and show no sign of slowing down.

Dowd is a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm BlackRock and is considered one of America’s leading data experts.

Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid vaccination campaign.

Dowd is currently a founding partner with Phinance Technologies a global macro alternative investment firm.

The team at Phinance, which includes a handful of high-level scientists, data analysts, and financial experts, has been investigating surges in deaths and injuries following the Covid “vaccine” rollout.

During a new interview on “The Jimmy Dore Show,” Dowd produced shocking data showing that excess child deaths are still surging higher, long after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were first released almost four years ago.

Dowd made the discovery while analyzing the official data from the UK government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“The UK has a problem,” Down warns.

However, while the deaths were identified in UK data, the trend is most likely reflected in other nations with a similar mass vaccination protocol, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and much of Europe.

Dowd’s data shows that excess deaths for children aged one to fourteen have surged higher each year since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out in 2021.

According to Dowd, excess deaths for children in this age group spiked by a staggering 22% in 2023 – the last full year of data.

Dowd notes that this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

The data shows that deaths were actually lower than expected in 2020 but started surging in 2021.

According to Dowd’s findings, each year’s data shows:

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected

As Down notes, while the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, they were authorized for children later in the year.

Although the data for 2024 isn’t yet complete, Dowd reveals that, so far, the official figures show that the surging death trend has continued through this year.

“Figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 10% more deaths (across all age groups) than expected since April this year,” Down adds.

Yet, despite the clear correlation with the mass vaccination campaign, UK health officials insist that “circulatory diseases and diabetes are … behind the increase.”

WATCH:

The revelation comes as Dowd and his team continue to uncover alarming data exposing the impact of the Covid mRNA “vaccines” on public health.

As Slay News previously reported, Dowd recently exposed the shocking number of sudden and unexpected deaths caused by the Covid mRNA “vaccines” around the world.

Dowd revealed that up to 15 million people have now been killed by the injections globally.

During an interview with Bret Weinstein, former professor of evolutionary biology, Dowd dropped bombshell figures for the number of vaccinated people who have died suddenly and unexpectedly.

“So five billion people on the planet got a vaccine of some sort,” Down told Weinstein.

“If you apply the range of the death rate in the US that I gave you earlier, you get a range of globally 7.3 million to 15 million died from the vaccine.”

Dowd’s upper-range numbers align with figures produced by leading expert Denis Rancourt, a former professor of physics at the University of Ottawa.

Rancourt estimates that 17 million people have been killed by the Covid shots.

However, despite the alarming nature of the death toll figures, Down revealed that the situation is far direr.

Dowd continued by detailing the number of people left injured and disabled from the injections.

“Disabilities, when you look at the ratio of four to one, you multiply the 7 million and the 15, approximately 15 million times four, you get a range of 29 to 60 million disabled globally.

“And then injuries, if you take 18% of the vaccinated, just using the Pfizer [trial data], so that again, this could be money, but we get a range of at the high end, 900 million, 500 million at the low end injured.

“500 million to 900 million who had an injury that has not disabled.”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: