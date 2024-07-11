Edward Dowd: “I Was Early on a Skeptic of the COVID Vaccine”
In his testimony, Edward Dowd shares why he was skeptical of the COVID injections.
Early skepticism of the vaccine stemmed from key concerns: Operation Warp Speed hinted at potential manufacturing errors.
The novel mRNA technology had no prior human testing success, and proper safety vetting typically takes 7-10 years
Additionally, Moderna, with no prior revenue-generating products, was a major player.
The ensuing propaganda and misinformation only deepened the doubts.
There's a very large elephant in the ER waiting room. And that's the vaccinology elephant itself. Are ANY vaccines - even those who have gone through 10 years of (rigged) "clinical trials" actually harmless? Or effective? Many think not. Maybe ALL jabs need to be stopped. But that's billions in revenue gone!
Human health should never be sold out to the profit motive.
What a strange limited hangout from the former Blackrock analyst reading from a script. No one dresses like that on Maui, ever.
"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin