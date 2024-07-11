One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In his testimony, Edward Dowd shares why he was skeptical of the COVID injections.

Early skepticism of the vaccine stemmed from key concerns: Operation Warp Speed hinted at potential manufacturing errors.

The novel mRNA technology had no prior human testing success, and proper safety vetting typically takes 7-10 years

Additionally, Moderna, with no prior revenue-generating products, was a major player.

The ensuing propaganda and misinformation only deepened the doubts.

