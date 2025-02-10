One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon February 8, 2025

I was unaware that there was something called One Health (or Global One Health).

But there is. The assumption is that humans, animals and “the environment” are variously susceptible to the same challenges. There is a Venn diagram showing this, with “One Health” in the centre overlapping area.

Scanning the Wikipedia entry about it, it’s evidently a creature of the UN & thus of the perpetrators.

Unfortunately, Trump has just appointed to Dr Gerald Parker as the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

The White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is tasked with overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments.

Please understand that the response to COVID-19 was NOT handled by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Parker just shills a big bunch of lies about infectious diseases.

He bangs on about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, which definitely never happened. Then he reviews other “emerging infectious diseases crisis”.

He comes into government directly from One Health.

I think we’re going to get more familiar than we’d like with this gentleman. Unfortunately.

There is no scientific evidence for the very existence of viral infectious disease pathogens. Contagion isn’t a thing. Pandemics have never happened & cannot happen. The entire field is a lie designed to cause fear and to justify extraordinary & authoritarian control by our own governments.

Parker is now the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

Rarely have I seen anything quite as dystopian as this whole thing.

Best wishes,

Mike

PS: I think it’s well worth listening to his speech, to see how many lies he serves up. He mentions vaccine passports and all sorts of interventions including “vaccines”. I think we can guess with some accuracy what he’s going to tasked with at some point.

