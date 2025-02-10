Dr. Yeadon Comments on 'God Help US' by James Roguski
Unfortunately, Trump has just appointed to Dr Gerald Parker as the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy...He comes into government directly from One Health.
By Dr. Mike Yeadon February 8, 2025
I was unaware that there was something called One Health (or Global One Health).
But there is. The assumption is that humans, animals and “the environment” are variously susceptible to the same challenges. There is a Venn diagram showing this, with “One Health” in the centre overlapping area.
Scanning the Wikipedia entry about it, it’s evidently a creature of the UN & thus of the perpetrators.
Unfortunately, Trump has just appointed to Dr Gerald Parker as the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.
The White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is tasked with overseeing the development of next-generation countermeasures, including vaccines and treatments.
Please understand that the response to COVID-19 was NOT handled by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Parker just shills a big bunch of lies about infectious diseases.
He bangs on about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, which definitely never happened. Then he reviews other “emerging infectious diseases crisis”.
He comes into government directly from One Health.
I think we’re going to get more familiar than we’d like with this gentleman. Unfortunately.
There is no scientific evidence for the very existence of viral infectious disease pathogens. Contagion isn’t a thing. Pandemics have never happened & cannot happen. The entire field is a lie designed to cause fear and to justify extraordinary & authoritarian control by our own governments.
Parker is now the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.
Rarely have I seen anything quite as dystopian as this whole thing.
Best wishes,
Mike
PS: I think it’s well worth listening to his speech, to see how many lies he serves up. He mentions vaccine passports and all sorts of interventions including “vaccines”. I think we can guess with some accuracy what he’s going to tasked with at some point.
OH HELL NO TO THE INSANITY OF 'ONE HEALTH'! As if every unique being were interchangeable parts of a soulless AI machine of total slavery!
If only every country exited the WHO!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
NO TO YOUR CORRUPT MONEY-MAKING RACKETS!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
The terrible senators, horrifying Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
One Health is already a fact here in Europe.
https://ec.europa.eu/newsroom/sante/newsletter-archives/57538
Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food, said:
‘Today’s opinion confirms that the scientific case for One Health is beyond dispute. While the One Health approach is already being successfully applied in some EU policy areas, including in the area of health as part of a strong European Health Union, there is more that we can do. We can build on the many good practices already in place and solidify our One Health approach across policies, to address more effectively some of the most pressing issues that EU citizens face today.’
(me:) The WHO is just a smoke screen for all the bio-labs-hubs-universities-health/business networks are already functional and in place. They are slowly growing into the core of our economies here in Europe. When the WHO would become irrelevant it is of no consequence, because:
https://scientificadvice.eu/advice/one-health-governance-in-the-european-union/
The WHO is just there to put emotional blackmail onto us and to steer the crowd towards the HEALTH business take over. See recent WHO update:
'WHO's Executive Board discusses health topics of interest to all'
3 February 2025 Departmental update Geneva Reading time: 3 min (803 words)
https://www.who.int/news/item/03-02-2025-who-s-executive-board-discusses-health-topics-of-interest-to-all
I myself see no other way then being almost invisible and do deals with locals. I see no way out of this. And I see the world with every living thing on the planet slowly wither away except for the ones refusing to be part of it. Due because of the fact that it is ALL based on delusions and lies. It would ALL be different if humanity would be ONE in this.