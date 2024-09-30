One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon September 29, 2024

No one can read this excellent summary from Jessica Hockett on the huge pulse in deaths reported to have occurred in NYC during the early stages of the faked “pandemic” and not easily recognize that there are major problems with the narrative and the claims.

Why is this important? No pandemic in NYC, no worldwide scary event & no justification for the extraordinary measures imposed, echoes of which continue today.

I haven’t studied this event, and my knowledge is limited to what Jessica has published over the years.

Her persistence and organisation are admirable and appropriate & much appreciated by me and many others.

Read her 11 major problems with the data summary. Some are so ridiculous that you immediately know that they’re flat lies. Like 40% of all USA-wide home deaths associated with 91-divoc are reported to have occurred in NYC, which holds just 3% of the total population of USA. This is impossible.

There are many more such anomalies.

It’s certain that the event described on the nightly news & syndicated around the world 24/7 simply didn’t happen the way we’ve been told.

From separate work, in which I’ve had some involvement (eg from knowledge of pulmonology and pharmacotherapy of acute respiratory illnesses), we know for sure that large numbers of people were killed as a direct result of inappropriate medical “care”, during spring 2020. Furthermore, there were radically different medical procedures imposed in some countries than in others. In those countries in which aberrant changes in medical management of acute respiratory illnesses were not made, there were not excess deaths over expected until the intentionally toxic injections were rolled out.

Nowhere was there an increase in all causes mortality prior to the fraudulent declaration by WHO of a pandemic.

We’re only lied to. If there’s a major news story that is repeatedly reported & widely so, it’s a safe assumption that you’re being lied to in order to create a narrative in your mind, that is anticipated to “soften you up” to the next outrage and stripping of freedoms.

Once mass media got into the habit of lying completely, I think t unlikely to they tell the truth about anything.

For these reasons, I no longer consume any mainstream news media at all. I don’t systematically follow “news” excerpted by freedom activists, either.

There isn’t any true news. Perhaps there never had been.

Question everything you’re told, read & see.

Best wishes,

Mike

