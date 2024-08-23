One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

August 23, 2024

A renowned German doctor has spoken out to warn the public that the monkeypox “outbreak” is a hoax and the “symptoms” are actually side effects of Covid mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg issued the warning in a new whistleblowing interview with the Austrian outlet AUF1.

He explains that reports of a monkeypox “global emergency” from the World Health Organization (WHO) are part of a fearmongering campaign designed to scare the masses.

Wodarg asserts that globalists are seeking to cover up the negative health impact of Covid shots while trying to profit from testing and treating monkeypox.

He asks why other doctors aren’t questioning why people are being diagnosed with monkeypox based on a positive Rostar test.

The Rostar test is an expensive product that pharmaceutical companies are profiting from.

Meanwhile, share prices in companies that produce monkeypox vaccines are soaring following the WHO’s recent emergency declaration.

“They’re scaring us again,” Wodarg said of the globalist medical establishment.

“It’s a business exploiting the effects of the corona shots they pushed on us.

“They’re using corona side-effects to create new schemes and scare us again.”

“The main symptom of monkeypox is the rash that can look like blisters and is accompanied by severe pain.

“This is also typical for herpes zoster, or shingles, noted doctor Wolfgang Wodarg earlier in an interview with Austrian broadcaster AUF1.

“Shingles is a skin disease in which the affected person develops blisters on the skin that resemble chickenpox.

“Shingles is also a known side effect of the corona vaccine.

“Attorney Aaron Siri made sure that 390,000 reports from the monitoring system V-safe of the American health service CDC were made public.

“It shows that 1 in 450 people reported shingles after vaccination.

“According to Wodarg, the expensive PCR tests that pharmaceutical giant Roche has launched on the market to detect the monkeypox virus are not reliable.

“He argues that they are now making people afraid of diseases that are actually side effects of the corona vaccinations.

“The side effects of the Covid vaccines are being used to scare us about other conditions, the doctor stresses, who speaks of a ‘perverse industry.'”

Dr. Wodarg is not the first leading expert to raise the alarm over monkeypox, however.

As Slay News recently reported, world-renowned vaccine scientist Dr. Robert Malone has called on the public to “rise up” in the face of the “evil” that is pushing “psychological warfare” about monkeypox onto humanity.

Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology, warns that those behind the push to unleash monkeypox as the “next pandemic” are driving humanity to “the end of the line as we know it.”

Speaking during a new interview with Alex Jones on Infowars, Malone declared that the people must “resist” the pressure from globalists to strip the public of their freedoms.

He likened the situation to a “fight between good and evil.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Malone described the monkeypox agenda as the “weaponization of fear.”

He explained how infectious diseases are used to scare the public into compliance with unpopular policies.

Malone also explained how monkeypox “war games were played out” three years ago.

He noted that simulations for a monkeypox pandemic took place that were very similar to the coronavirus “war games” before Covid emerged.

The comments from Malone come after another top official linked the Covid pandemic to warfare.

As Slay News reported, former U.S. National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn blew the whistle just last week.

He warned the American people that COVID-19 was created as a “bioweapon” that was unleashed onto the public in order to rig the 2020 election for the Democrats.

Flynn explains how Covid was a bioweapon aimed at influencing the 2020 election to prevent President Donald Trump’s re-election.

He also explains that the effort sought to alter future election systems to keep Democrats in power.

Flynn, who served as the 24th U.S. national security advisor in the Trump administration, said:

“The whole purpose of Covid was to make sure that the 2020 election was in the bag… once they did that, the real part of Covid, introduction of Covid, of the bioweapon by China, was to ensure that we could change our election system and process.”

