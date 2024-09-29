One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

No one with functioning brain tissue and an inquisitive mind can doubt that the so-called covid pandemic was a fraud.

Covid-19 was, as the experts knew from the very beginning, no more than the bog-standard annual flu – remarketed and heavily promoted as a killer disease. No one with functioning brain tissue and an inquisitive mind can doubt that the lockdowns, the masks and the social distancing did far more harm than good. And no one with functioning brain tissue and an inquisitive mind can doubt that the covid-19 vaccine was and is toxic and worthless.



We need to know who created the fake pandemic and why. We need to know why our health service and our economy were destroyed. We need to know why millions will die unnecessarily as a result.



The UK has set up an official, and extremely expensive, Covid Inquiry but the inquiry, a bonanza for lies and laywers, is as big a fraud as the covid fraud itself.



I have sent the Inquiry books and evidence, and repeatedly asked to be allowed to give evidence. At least one thousand readers of this website have sent the Inquiry copies of relevant videos, asking that I be allowed to give evidence. This is no time for false modesty – the fact is that no doctor in the world spotted this fraud earlier and no one in the world predicted precisely what would happen as accurately as I did in my books and videos and on this website. This is, after all, why I am still banned from all mainstream media, from YouTube and from all social media. So-called fact checkers have struggled for years to try to find errors in my work – and have failed.



All who wrote to the official Covid Inquiry received polite, bread and butter acknowledgements. But there has been no invitation to give evidence, and I do not believe there will be an invitation.



The Covid Inquiry is as big a fraud as the covid fraud itself.



The Inquiry is assuming that there was a genuine pandemic and is merely looking at the way the `pandemic’ was handled. It is ignoring the provable fact that there was no pandemic. (All the official statistics prove this. See my previous articles on this website.)



It is as if the Inquiry were investigating a Road Traffic Accident but ignoring the behaviour of all the drivers and looking only at the state of the road surface.



Right at the very beginning of this hugely damaging fraud, I revealed one piece of evidence which, above all others, should surely cause the lawyers at the Covid Inquiry to sit up and think again.



On March 19th 2020 (four days before the lockdown started!) the public health bodies in the UK and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens decided that the new disease should no longer be classified as a ‘high consequence infectious disease’.



The Government buried this information on their website. Go onto gov.uk and look for ‘High consequence infectious diseases (HCID)’ for the evidence. The decision to downgrade covid was made on 19th March but not published until 21st March. The mainstream media ignored the official decision to downgrade covid to an infectious disease – like the flu.



You can find the details of that decision (together with much, much more) in my first book about the covid fraud. The book is called `Coming Apocalypse’ and in it I predicted much of what later happened (including the whole toxic vaccination saga, of course). CLICK HERE to buy a copy of Coming Apocalypse via the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com .



I’ve sent a copy of `Coming Apocalypse’ to the Uk’s Covid Inquiry but I doubt if anyone at the Inquiry has bothered to read it. If they had read it they’d know that their Inquiry is nothing more than an expensive fraud investigating a very expensive fraud.



Copyright Vernon Coleman October 2024

