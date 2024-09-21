One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

No apologies for writing again about euthanasia. This really is the biggest threat we face at the moment. It’s no coincidence that euthanasia is being introduced everywhere in the world. Everything BAD that happens, happens globally.

My dear friend Jack King has been trying to persuade radio presenters to talk to him about euthanasia.



The silence has been deafening.



Everyone wants to discuss euthanasia but no one in the mainstream media wants to talk about the reasons why euthanasia is a bad thing.



It’s just the same as vaccines.



You can talk or write all you like as long as you stick firmly to the party line which is that euthanasia is a good thing.



I suspect that Special Branch has issued a D notice on Jack King (just as they have on me, of course). He too is now considered just too dangerous. I’ll be surprised if anyone allows him to talk about euthanasia on the radio or the television.



The euthanasia supporters promote euthanasia as a choice.



If euthanasia is made legal then if you’re in pain or terminally ill you will have a choice. Doctors will help you escape from your pain and distress. It will be simple, straightforward, quick and painless.’



That’s what they say.



And they’re lying through their teeth, of course.



First, you won’t have a choice. They’ll push you into euthanasia in the same way as the elderly and the disabled are being pushed into agreeing not to be resuscitated if they fall ill. And they’ll make euthanasia look like the easy way out. There is virtually no health care in Britain today. Palliative care is being cut off. Hospices are being shut. And those who say `no’ to euthanasia are told they’re selfish.



When euthanasia is legal you won’t have a choice. And it will be voluntary in the same sort of way that soldiers peeling spuds are volunteers.



Euthanasia isn’t about giving people a choice. It’s about killing people.



And euthanasia isn’t about providing people with an easy, quick, painless death.



Read Jack King’s astonishing short book (less than a fiver in paperback) called `They Want Us Dead’ and you’ll see that in those countries where euthanasia is legal it is NOT painless, quick or easy. Dying can take hours and be extremely painful.



And euthanasia isn’t about providing a way out for the terminally ill who are in pain. Legalised euthanasia (or doctor assisted suicide) is being used to kill the depressed, the poor and the unemployed. It’s being used to kill children without their parents’ knowledge.



Euthanasia is already legal in a number of countries. Dr King explains exactly what is happening in places like Canada and Holland.



You have to know what is happening and you have to help us stop euthanasia becoming legal.



Send my video on euthanasia (just CLICK HERE to find it) to editors, MPs and doctors. And read Jack King’s book `They Want Us Dead’. Just CLICK HERE



We’re literally fighting for our lives.



Euthanasia is an integral part of net zero and the great reset.



Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024.

