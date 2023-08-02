Dr. Mike Yeadon: “Here Are Three Mechanisms by Which This Gene Therapy Will Kill People”
SLOBODNI podcast interviews Dr. Mike Yeadon. Please watch and share
Interview Excerpts:
Part I: “Here Are Three Mechanisms by Which This Gene Therapy Will Kill People”
Part 2: Medozolam and Morphine Are Two of the Ingredients Used for the Death Penalty
Part 3: When Someone Died They Would Deliver Them in a Coffin With No Autopsy
Full Interview:
Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former vice president of Pfizer debunking the pandemic, climate, and digital lies…
Part 1
Part 2
So thankful for this stack , and thankful and grateful for like minded people. 🙏
Thank you so much for these interviews.
I adore this man, Dr. Yeadon.
Speaks truth as he sees it. Sees farther than most people.