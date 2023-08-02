One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Interview Excerpts:

Part I: “Here Are Three Mechanisms by Which This Gene Therapy Will Kill People”

Part 2: Medozolam and Morphine Are Two of the Ingredients Used for the Death Penalty

Part 3: When Someone Died They Would Deliver Them in a Coffin With No Autopsy

Full Interview:

Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former vice president of Pfizer debunking the pandemic, climate, and digital lies…

Part 1

Part 2

