(Note: This Op-Ed was originally published in March 2022. See the Addenda at the bottom on why I am republishing this with minor updates)

I recently narrated how the Great Reset was essentially a Great Purge against humanity. However, there remains one sine qua non for the Great Reset. This relates to the fate of national militaries and security apparatuses worldwide.

As our global systems are continuously undermined to facilitate the Great Reset, various national security apparatuses technically pose a roadblock. Secret services with their insider knowledge may derail the globalist project while the rank and file of militaries may heed rising nationalist sentiments to overthrow their corrupt governments. How will the global oligarchy preempt this clear and present danger? One clue was indirectly provided by Prof Luc Montagnier, who bagged the 2008 Nobel Prize for medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

During a late-January anti-mandate rally in Italy, Montagnier reiterated the claim that all COVID-19 vaccines were toxic and that they would invariably cause a variety of medical catastrophes down the line. Three weeks later, Montagnier succumbed to a heart attack at the ripe old age of 89, but not before the following quote attributed to him went viral:

“Those who received the third dose should go to the laboratory and take an AIDS test. The result may surprise you. Then sue your government.”

(I doubt Montagnier himself had issued that statement. It may have been relayed or paraphrased by someone close to him as the explosive allegation mirrored many of Montagnier’s own claims).

The incontrovertible fact remains: whether one was subjected to the mRNA or adenovirus-based vaccine, the cumulative effects on the body will be anything but sanguine. According to researchers who have been systematically purged from the public domain by Big Tech and the mainstream media, COVID-19 vaccines will eventually suppress and destroy the body’s natural immune system, leading to conditions that parallel the dreaded AIDS. There is even a term coined for this condition: Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

Now here is another bombshell: the Sars-cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, has allegedly not been physically isolated yet. It was not isolated when the “outbreak” began in Nov/Dec 2020; not when the vaccines were rolled out; and probably not at the time of writing (early 2022). Big Pharma relied on in silico modelling (computerized simulation) of the alleged virus — which suspiciously included laboratory-contrived HIV and malaria inserts — to push its vaccines on a dazed global population. A few African leaders baulked at this absurdity. It was even alleged that the late Tanzanian president John Magufuli had instructed his secret services to dispatch samples from a goat, a papaya and a quail, amongst others, for testing at a WHO-run laboratory. Many non-human samples tested positive for COVID-19!

If Montagnier and his fellow dissident experts are right on this issue, a vaccine-induced Great Die-Off may be on the cards, sooner or later. We are no longer hypothesizing about the deaths of 1-2 billion vaccinated people by 2030 but rather a mass culling approaching 95% of mankind through a variety of means. The Georgia Guidestones come to mind here. It advocates capping the global population at under 500 million “in perpetual balance with nature”. With the rapid evolution of technology since the Guidestones were erected in 1980, this figure can be revised downwards to a mere 250 million.

If this estimation sounds overly alarming, do check out the rising number of miscarriages, neurodegenerative maladies, cancers, cardiac problems, and shingles ad infinitum worldwide. Pfizer’s list of possible adverse effects from its vaccine now total nine pages and these only scratch the surface.

Dr Shankara Chetty, a vocal South African medical expert, has persistently warned that COVID-19 vaccines were nothing but bioengineered “slow-death” poisons. All over the world, top-flight athletes, government officials and newscasters are dropping down like flies, often on live TV. Children are getting heart attacks before the age of 10!

This “slow-death” will not go unnoticed by military personnel worldwide or by their respective intelligence services. Not when their own family members fall victim to the “slow death” vaccines.

Big Tech and the media, along with their army of perversely designated “fact-checkers” may pin adverse reactions on climate change or some other crisis du jour. Insurance companies may not honour death and disability claims from the vaccinated or their immediate families. It is simply beyond their capacity to reimburse tens of millions of vaccine casualties. A court in France reportedly ruled that deaths attributable to the vaccine were tantamount to acts of suicide. The ruling read:

“The side effects of the experimental vaccine are published and the deceased could not claim to have known nothing about it when he voluntarily took the vaccine. There is no law or mandate in France that compelled him to be vaccinated. Hence his death is essentially suicide.”

Good luck in seeking recourse from various national compensation funds that were ostensibly established to deal with the “extremely rare” side effects of the vaccines. Everyone who was “mandated” to take the vaccine had to sign a consent form. This effectively absolves insurance companies from a variety of claims filed by the victim.

Conditions are therefore ripe for a global social upheaval of unprecedented proportions. This would have occurred with or without the “pandemic” — if only one was familiar with various studies that broadly foresaw how this epoch would end.

Fate of Global Militaries?

The globalist oligarchy had definitely foreseen the perils ahead. A mass slow-death caused by bioengineered vaccines may inevitably invite “lone wolf-style“ retribution from the armed bastions of national sovereignty. Perhaps this was the reason why vaccines were first administered to military personnel worldwide.

As fears grow over the global ramifications of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, few take note that 99.3% of the Ukrainian army is at least double-vaccinated while the figure stands at 95% for its Russian adversaries. By contrast, only 34.9% of Ukrainians and 50.1% of Russians were fully-vaccinated as of early 2022 (source: Our World in Data). Vaccination rates for all militaries worldwide should be close to 100%.

Coincidentally, the Russia-Ukraine war began just as governments worldwide were lifting their biosecurity mandates. Is this part of a time-tested orchestrated globalist pantomime; one where a new crisis emerges just as another ebbs?

A slow death among military personnel will definitely pose a threat to their governments. There is no better way to neuter this threat than by sparking a series of military conflicts worldwide, beginning in Ukraine. Directed energy weapons or some other diabolical agency may also potentiate with the unusual smorgasbord of contaminants (highly-symmetrical nanoparticulates allegedly being one of them) present in all COVID-19 vaccines.

