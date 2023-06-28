Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Jun 28, 2023

I believe the number of people who have been murdered by these shots is way higher than what is stated here. VAERS is underreported by almost 100%. Autopsies have been denied and sabotaged. Their original plan was to depopulate by 95%. If we start in 2021 when the shots came out they would need to kill about 1.25 billion people per year to reach their goal by 2025. Deagel originally predicted just that by 2025. I always wondered how it would be accomplished. Now we know. And if that doesn’t work fast enough they are destroying all life on earth with geoengineered weather warfare and poisonous frequencies. Now cue the fake “alien invasion” and nuclear war. These criminals are

Evil beyond belief. May God help us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Brent Carlson's avatar
Brent Carlson
Jun 29, 2023

13 million dead already from the mRNA jab is a large number but it’s not over yet by a long shot. Turbo cancer will take out many many millions more and the decrease in fertility will lead to a substantial decrease in population worldwide. This nanotechnology bioweapon will definitely cull the herd. The sick satanic bastards that orchestrated this genocide will pay dearly. If not in this life then in the next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture