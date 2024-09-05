One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

You may find it useful to hear a different perspective on various matters. Denis is a very accomplished scientist who has achieved high level skill in a number of fields. Not easy to pull the wool over his eyes. - Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Denis Rancourt is a physics PhD, former professor and co-director at Correlation Research in the Public Interest. We discuss Correlation’s recently published research into all-cause excess mortality during the Covid period, what they discovered, and the stunning consequences of the pandemic response over the emergence of the virus itself.

Share

Related articles: