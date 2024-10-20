One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“They want you to wear a mask. Say NO. They want you to put in another mRNA shot. Say NO. They want to impose a curfew on you. Say NO…

Once you’ve made it clear to them that you will no longer go along, once you’ve let them know, they can not scare you anymore.

Because as long as you afraid of what they might do if you don’t comply, they have power over you….take the power away from them.

Simply say NO.

Once you do that they don’t have power over you anymore…

Tell them to screw themselves and go to hell. That's where they belong."

