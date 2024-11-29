One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 28, 2024

An alarming batch of explosive unsealed documents has revealed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been aware that Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused surges in deadly heart failure since the injections were first rolled out for public use.

Official U.S. government documents have revealed that top CDC officials were aware that Covid mRNA shots triggered potentially fatal heart damage in recipients from as early as February 28, 2021.

When President Joe Biden was sworn into office on January 20, 2021, he signed an executive order demanding that 100 million Covid “vaccine” doses be administered within his first hundred days in office.

This goal was met on March 19, 2021.

On March 25, 2021, he announced he would increase the goal to 200 million within his first 100 days in office.

This goal was reached on April 21, 2021.

During this campaign, Biden administration agencies, including the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and foreign groups such as the World Health Organization (WHO), all told the public that the “vaccines” were “safe and effective.”

However, newly unsealed documents, obtained by the Children’s Health Defense via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, show that top Biden admin officials knew that the “vaccines” caused deadly heart failure in recipients.

The docs show that Israel’s Ministry of Health had alerted the CDC about skyrocketing cases of myocarditis among people who had received Covid mRNA injections.

As Slay News has reported, myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium) and it is a known side effect of the Covid shots.

The inflammation can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.

Myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest, stroke, blood clots, and ultimately sudden death.

It is often described as a “silent killer” or a “ticking time bomb” as most people who suffer from myocarditis are unaware that they have it until they experience symptoms such as critical heart failure.

The FOIA unsealed documents also include emails between top officials at U.S. public health agencies showing that Israel’s Ministry of Health contacted them about myocarditis related to the shots as early as Feb. 28, 2021.

Ministry of Health Deputy Director Roee Singer informed the CDC that the health ministry had linked Covid mRNA “vaccines” to “a large number of myocarditis and pericarditis cases in young individuals.”

Singer noted specific concerns about the Pfizer mRNA shot and sought to discuss those concerns with the CDC.

The documents were obtained from the U.S. Department of State.

The information from the documents, including Israel’s data on myocarditis rates and the emails with U.S. public health agencies, were leaked to CHD.

The documents include a slide presentation by Israel’s Ministry of Health Division of Epidemiology dated March 31, 2021.

The slides showed that by the end of March 2021, 5.2 million Israelis received the first dose of the vaccine and 4.8 million received the second dose.

The incidence of myocarditis following dose 1 was 1.1 per million, and 11.7 per million following dose 2 — a 964% increase in incidence between the two.

Israel shared this information with the CDC, but U.S. health officials chose to cover it up and keep telling the American people to get “vaccinated.”

The CDC didn’t publicly admit the link between the COVID-19 shots and myocarditis until May 27, 2021.

This was three months after Israel’s Ministry of Health had reached out in February 2021 and one month after Biden had met his 200 million “vaccine” doses target.

The news comes as American communities and nations around the world continue to battle a heart failure crisis.

As Slay News previously reported, a major county in Washington state is battling a crisis of surging heart attack deaths among the almost universally Covid-vaccinated population.

King County, which covers Washington’s most populous city of Seattle, has a population of 2.271 million people.

A whopping 98% of King County residents received at least one shot of a Covid “vaccine” since they were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

However, an explosive study uncovered alarming data after analyzing autopsy records for the county, as Slay News recently reported.

The peer-reviewed study found a staggering 1,236% surge in excess heart attack and cardiac arrest deaths among King County’s residents.

World-renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who led the team of leading researchers behind the study, has been raising the alarm about the deadly impact of the “vaccines.”

In a recent interview, McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a chilling warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

McCullough revealed the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

WATCH:

As shocking information continues to emerge regarding the mass vaccination campaign, the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in Ohio has just quietly made an alarming admission about the “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA shots.

However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website.

According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated.

According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.”

“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.

“Almost 20% of sudden deaths in young people have a connection to myocarditis.

“The survival rate for myocarditis is 80% one year after having it and 50% five years later.”

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: