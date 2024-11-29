CDC Caught Covering Up Heart Failure Surge’s Link to Covid ‘Vaccines’
Official U.S. government documents have revealed that top CDC officials were aware that Covid mRNA shots triggered potentially fatal heart damage in recipients from as early as February 28, 2021.
By Frank Bergman November 28, 2024
An alarming batch of explosive unsealed documents has revealed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been aware that Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused surges in deadly heart failure since the injections were first rolled out for public use.
When President Joe Biden was sworn into office on January 20, 2021, he signed an executive order demanding that 100 million Covid “vaccine” doses be administered within his first hundred days in office.
This goal was met on March 19, 2021.
On March 25, 2021, he announced he would increase the goal to 200 million within his first 100 days in office.
This goal was reached on April 21, 2021.
During this campaign, Biden administration agencies, including the CDC, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and foreign groups such as the World Health Organization (WHO), all told the public that the “vaccines” were “safe and effective.”
However, newly unsealed documents, obtained by the Children’s Health Defense via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, show that top Biden admin officials knew that the “vaccines” caused deadly heart failure in recipients.
The docs show that Israel’s Ministry of Health had alerted the CDC about skyrocketing cases of myocarditis among people who had received Covid mRNA injections.
As Slay News has reported, myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium) and it is a known side effect of the Covid shots.
The inflammation can reduce the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body.
Myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest, stroke, blood clots, and ultimately sudden death.
It is often described as a “silent killer” or a “ticking time bomb” as most people who suffer from myocarditis are unaware that they have it until they experience symptoms such as critical heart failure.
The FOIA unsealed documents also include emails between top officials at U.S. public health agencies showing that Israel’s Ministry of Health contacted them about myocarditis related to the shots as early as Feb. 28, 2021.
Ministry of Health Deputy Director Roee Singer informed the CDC that the health ministry had linked Covid mRNA “vaccines” to “a large number of myocarditis and pericarditis cases in young individuals.”
Singer noted specific concerns about the Pfizer mRNA shot and sought to discuss those concerns with the CDC.
The documents were obtained from the U.S. Department of State.
The information from the documents, including Israel’s data on myocarditis rates and the emails with U.S. public health agencies, were leaked to CHD.
The documents include a slide presentation by Israel’s Ministry of Health Division of Epidemiology dated March 31, 2021.
The slides showed that by the end of March 2021, 5.2 million Israelis received the first dose of the vaccine and 4.8 million received the second dose.
The incidence of myocarditis following dose 1 was 1.1 per million, and 11.7 per million following dose 2 — a 964% increase in incidence between the two.
Israel shared this information with the CDC, but U.S. health officials chose to cover it up and keep telling the American people to get “vaccinated.”
The CDC didn’t publicly admit the link between the COVID-19 shots and myocarditis until May 27, 2021.
This was three months after Israel’s Ministry of Health had reached out in February 2021 and one month after Biden had met his 200 million “vaccine” doses target.
The news comes as American communities and nations around the world continue to battle a heart failure crisis.
As Slay News previously reported, a major county in Washington state is battling a crisis of surging heart attack deaths among the almost universally Covid-vaccinated population.
King County, which covers Washington’s most populous city of Seattle, has a population of 2.271 million people.
A whopping 98% of King County residents received at least one shot of a Covid “vaccine” since they were rolled out for public use in early 2021.
However, an explosive study uncovered alarming data after analyzing autopsy records for the county, as Slay News recently reported.
The peer-reviewed study found a staggering 1,236% surge in excess heart attack and cardiac arrest deaths among King County’s residents.
World-renowned American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, who led the team of leading researchers behind the study, has been raising the alarm about the deadly impact of the “vaccines.”
In a recent interview, McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a chilling warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”
McCullough revealed the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.
The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.
“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.
McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.
The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.
“It invades the heart,” he continues.
“It causes brain and heart damage.
“It invades the bone marrow.
“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”
“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”
He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.
“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.
“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.
“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”
WATCH:
As shocking information continues to emerge regarding the mass vaccination campaign, the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in Ohio has just quietly made an alarming admission about the “vaccines.”
As Slay News reported, the clinic has issued a chilling warning of an incoming wave of deaths that will kill off huge numbers of people who received Covid mRNA shots.
However, rather than issuing a red alert to the public about the looming catastrophic death wave, the Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center quietly dropped the bombshell in a recent update on its website.
According to Cleveland Clinic, mass mortality is expected to surge due to a ticking time bomb of myocarditis among the Covid-vaccinated.
According to the renowned medical center, 50 percent of people who contracted myocarditis will be dead “five years later.”
“For some people, myocarditis can lead to dilated cardiomyopathy and they may need a heart transplant,” the webpage explains.
“Almost 20% of sudden deaths in young people have a connection to myocarditis.
“The survival rate for myocarditis is 80% one year after having it and 50% five years later.”
Source: slaynews.com
Related articles:
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Poison jabs disguised as 'vaccines' are a huge part of their arsenal.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/VAIDS/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
All life on earth is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you. Albeit, my computer and monitor screen are potentially vulnerable.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to Lioness of Judah's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES.
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
Take a look at this from a FDA presentation on Oct 22, 2020 (Yes, BEFORE the vaccine rollout). You need to slow it WAAAAAY down, because in real life, it lasts about 1/5 of a second. And what do you see there??? LOTS of SPECIFIC "possible" adverse events related to the soon-to-be-rolled-out "vaccine".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XTiL9rUpkg&t=9219s
And there's this, discovered in the first 90 days after the rollout of the vaccine. Go down to the last 9 pages of this Pfizer document (forced into disclosure due to a a court order). You'll see 1291 adverse events (including covid and death!).
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf