They are testing DEAD patients for measles

New headlines state that a second person has died from the measles, but is the mainstream media just stretching the truth?

According to Brian Hooker, we really have no idea how this person actually died.

“I mean, if they really had to test them for the measles, they were not presenting with measles when they passed away. So it's not even clear how this person died.”

Full Video

Measles Protocol: Putting kids on ventilators?

History often repeats itself, and plandemics are no exception.

During COVID, thousands of people were killed by ventilators. It was the final “push” in Fauci’s COVID-19 protocols that forced people to an early grave.

Now, we’re hearing unconfirmed reports of similar protocols being used as “treatment” for those hospitalized with measles in Gaines County, Texas.

If confirmed, this could be like “COVID all over again with the measles,” said Polly Tommey.

“ I mean, It feels like a SCAM, Brian.

- It really is a SCAM”

Full Video

Unconfirmed reports out of Gaines County, Texas suggest that the deceased child who tested positive for measles was refused breathing treatments for her RSV pneumonia.

