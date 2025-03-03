One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells March 3, 2025

The vaccine industrial complex has been perpetuating the claim that measles vaccines are "safe and effective" for 50 years.

The claim that vaccines are the only way to survive infectious diseases is questionable, as vaccines themselves can be harmful and have side effects like seizures, anaphylactic shock, and inflammation of the brain.

Measles outbreaks being blamed on the unvaccinated are questionable, and vaccine fanatics often get booster shots at the slightest mention of an outbreak.

It claims that the FDA and CDC have not assessed the likelihood of getting or spreading measles to those with natural immunity, and highlights the potential dangers of vaccine ingredients such as human albumin and fetal bovine serum.

According to Big Pharma and fake news everywhere, the only way to ever survive any infectious disease is to get a deadly vaccine for it, or else. Medical “authorities” are already falsely claiming that the first measles vaccine guarantees a 93 percent efficacy rate, and the second dose guarantees a 97 percent efficacy rate at preventing measles contraction and spread, and it’s the same ole tired 95 percent lie that’s been perpetuated by the vaccine industrial complex for 50 years, give or take 2 percent.

So, if you live in West Texas, especially if you have little kids, it’s time to get injected with some deadly toxins that don’t even belong in vaccines, in order to stave off an infection that has a far less chance of killing a human than the disease itself. According to every MSM news outlet in Texas, about 150 kids now have the measles and one of them died from it. Of course, that kid was “unvaccinated.” Please refrain from having any birthday parties until mass vaccination can “flatten out the curve” of this horrid scamdemic of Measles delta variant outbreak, or something like that.

"It's the most contagious infectious disease known to humans” doctors everywhere are screaming. The CDC wants to “eradicate” this disease, just like they said they wanted to with COVID when they locked everyone down, made us all wear bacteria-breeding masks, social distance when we finally came out of our homes, shut down all “non-essential” businesses, force-vaccinated everyone they could with the most deadly clot shots ever created as a mass experiment, and promised us all repeatedly that the vaccine was 95 percent effective, and if you got it, there was NO CHANCE you could catch the disease or spread I to grandma and grandpa. Sure.

Side effects of the MMR jab include seizures, anaphylactic shock, inflammation of the brain, encephalitis, spontaneous abortion, and measles infection

Vaccine fanatics everywhere get toxic jabs every time they hear about any person anywhere in their region catching any infectious disease, and the news is always quick to blame unvaccinated people for spreading it. Here’s the actual truth of the matter, though.

The type of measles vaccine has changed over the years, shifting from an inactive (killed) vaccine to the live measles vaccine, which became the standard version that remains in use today. That means if you get the measles vaccine, three out of every 100 people who get two doses STILL get measles, either from the vaccine or others who spread the virus to them.

The FDA and CDC have NEVER assessed how likely or unlikely a person is to get the measles or transfer it to someone else who has natural immunity to it because they either have a healthy immune system without vaccines or they already contracted the measles and have the best immunity in the world to it now – natural immunity.

You may want to avoid the MMR vaccine like the plague, because side effects of the highly experimental jab include seizures, anaphylactic shock, inflammation of the brain, encephalitis, spontaneous abortion, and measles infection. Ingredients in the MMR include HUMAN ALBUMIN (blood cells from human abortions) and hydrolyzed gelatin, which can cause severe allergic reactions. There is also fetal bovine serum in the MMR and an antibiotic that should never be injected into any human, especially babies and pregnant women.

So, did the 20 hospitalized infected kids and teens really need to be hospitalized? Will they spread the infection throughout those hospitals, since most U.S. hospitals have very poor protocol for preventing the spread of germs and bacteria, like superbugs? Did the child who “died” from measles actually die from measles, or did they get a COVID stab recently and die from strange rubbery vascular clots? We may never find out.

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections that cause the diseases they are supposed to protect against and lead to Long-Vax-Syndrome (autism, blood clots, and death).

