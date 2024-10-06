One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In 2000 Dr. Wakefield asked the CDC in the context of the MMR vaccine and autism to test whether the younger the age of exposure the greater the risk.

He says they tested and found the hypothesis to be true then spent the next 14 years destroying the documents and covering up the findings until the head scientist came forward.

‘William Thompson head scientist in that study came forward and said I can’t live with this any longer. I kept the documents here they are. It showed fraud.

The most appalling violation of medical and scientific ethics on behalf of the CDC.’

“People say now there is no evidence vaccines cause autism. Absolutely there is. When you have to commit to that level of fraud, not only in the context of this vaccine, but Pfizer in the context of of the Covid vaccine, you are on a loosing run right from the start. You are gonna loose, because you can only sustain that lie for so long...”

