HORRIFYING: ‘The Parents Were Literally Begging for Breathing Treatments for Their Child.’
Unconfirmed reports out of Gaines County, Texas suggest that the deceased child who tested positive for measles was refused breathing treatments for her RSV pneumonia.
Deceased girl “entered hospital with RSV Pneumonia. And she did not have Measles. She did not have a Measles rash when she went into the hospital. She was tested via PCR for the Measles, and that PCR test was positive.”
“Reports on the ground say that the parents were literally begging the practitioners in the hospital for breathing treatments because she was having such a difficult time breathing with pneumonia. But she never received those breathing treatments.” - Brian Hooker, Ph.D.
The PCR test is responsible for more deaths than any test in history. It was a crucial weapon in misdiagnosing millions of patients
DEMONS! They will kill to suit their F&@%# measles agenda!!
This is SICK!