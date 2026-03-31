Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3h

Seeing a "doctor" has been quite dangerous until now, too, but this means it might be the best to avoid them all...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

what I am about to say is not conjecture…..it is fact…..Canada’s socialized medicine costs are out of control and their plan was to create MAiD. MAiD has never been about helping people when they were about to cross over to eternity. It has ALWAYS been about reducing medical costs. Culling the herd of the useless eaters.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture