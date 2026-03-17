Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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GalleG's avatar
GalleG
4h

We knew that was going to happen. Canada is one of WEF’s agents.

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
4h

Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & grant us the strength, courage & power to continue to help ourselves & speak Truth to medical tyranny. In God we Trust ...

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