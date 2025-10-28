One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Baxter Dmitry October 27, 2025

According to a recent publication in the Journal of Death and Dying, Health Canada has unveiled a plan for “savings” that is as brutal as it is unprecedented. As detailed by Kelsi Sheren, the analysis reveals that from 2027 to 2047, the government is projected to save a staggering $1.273 trillion—not through innovation or improved healthcare—but through death.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

Let that number sink in: 14.7 million human beings put to death by the state.

The breakdown exposes the raw cruelty beneath the bureaucratic language.

Over nine million are expected to be the elderly—our parents, grandparents, the generation that built the country. Another four million are projected to be those struggling with mental illness or suicidal thoughts—people who should be receiving compassion and treatment, not a government-funded lethal injection. Three hundred thousand are forecast to be Indigenous, continuing a centuries-long cycle of state-sanctioned extermination masked as “care.” The remainder are the forgotten—the addicts, the poor, the homeless. Those who once fell through the cracks are now being deliberately pushed through them.

What we’re witnessing is not compassion—it’s a depopulation agenda dressed up as healthcare reform. For years, the elites have spoken in euphemisms about “sustainability,” “resource allocation,” and “reducing human impact.”

But behind the sterile language lies the same philosophy that drove eugenics programs in the last century: that some lives are no longer worth the cost of keeping alive. This is the new face of population control—clean, clinical, and taxpayer-funded.

This is what Bill Gates spoke about years ago when he calmly explained that “death panels” will be necessary to keep healthcare systems “sustainable.” The idea was dismissed as a dystopian conspiracy at the time.

But today, we’re seeing those exact mechanisms quietly installed—committees, guidelines, and cost-benefit analyses that decide who lives and who dies in the name of fiscal efficiency. The architects of this system call it mercy. In truth, it is the economic rationalization of death.

And it’s not stopping with Canada. Similar conversations are happening across the West, from the UK’s National Health Service to U.S. think tanks advocating for “end-of-life cost optimization.” The narrative is spreading—one that frames euthanasia as empowerment, while burying the fact that the system itself created the despair in the first place. When people are crushed by inflation, isolation, and mental collapse, the state arrives not with help, but with a syringe.

The data is there for anyone to see. The SAGE Journal and the Journal of Death and Dying make it clear: this isn’t about compassion—it’s about control. The great reset of humanity doesn’t always come with wars or pandemics. Sometimes it comes disguised as kindness, whispered in the language of “choice” and “dignity.”

But make no mistake—what is being built for Canada, and soon the rest of the world, is a system of managed decline, where human life is reduced to a line item on a balance sheet.

The elites have declared open season on the vulnerable. And unless we speak up, they’ll call it progress.

