A shocking report exposes Canada’s deepening euthanasia crisis, revealing 90,000 deaths under the government’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) law since 2016.

Data from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition show euthanasia deaths rising sharply each year.

What began as a “compassionate choice” has turned, critics say, into a government-backed tragedy claiming thousands of vulnerable Canadians.

By Frank Bergman October 18, 2025

Canada has euthanized around 90,000 people since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government legalized so-called “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) in 2016, a watchdog has revealed.

The death toll was exposed in shocking new data published by the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition (EPC).

EPC Executive Director Alex Schadenberg revealed the grim total, citing government data and projected 2025 figures.

“There were around 16,500 Canadian euthanasia deaths in 2024, representing 5% of all deaths,” Schadenberg declared.

“There have been around 90,000 Canadian euthanasia deaths since legalization.”

Schadenberg based his projections on official numbers from Ontario, Québec, Alberta, and British Columbia.

“Since Ontario, Québec, Alberta, and BC represent 87% of Canada’s population, and since there were 1056 more euthanasia deaths in those provinces in 2024, and since there were 15,343 reported euthanasia deaths in 2023, therefore it is safe to predict that there were around 16,500 reported euthanasia deaths in 2024,” he explained.

The watchdog noted a 7.5 percent surge in euthanasia deaths across the four provinces between 2023 and 2024.

By the end of 2023, the government had already counted 60,301 deaths by lethal injection.

“I am predicting that there were approximately 16,500 reported euthanasia deaths in 2024,” Schadenberg said.

“Therefore, as of December 31, 2024, there were around 76,800 reported euthanasia deaths since legalization.”

“Since this article was published in late September 2025, it is likely there have been around 90,000 Canadian euthanasia deaths since legalization,” he concluded.

Healthcare Failure Driving Canadians to Death

Behind the staggering death toll lies a grim reality as Canada’s collapsing socialized healthcare system is driving the sick and elderly toward euthanasia as an “alternative” to treatment.

Wait times to see a specialist in Canada have soared to an average of 27.7 weeks, leaving desperate patients with a cruel choice to endure worsening illness or seek state-assisted death.

That was the fate of 52-year-old grandfather Dan Quayle from British Columbia.

Quayle was euthanized on November 24, 2024, after being denied cancer treatment due to waitlist delays.

In another case, a Winnipeg woman who ended her life through assisted suicide wrote in her obituary:

“I could have had more time if I had more help.”

Disturbingly, critics note that those who refuse euthanasia are increasingly shamed as “selfish” for not relieving the system of their burden.

Liberals Expanding Death Instead of Care

Rather than fixing Canada’s medical crisis, the left-wing government is expanding euthanasia access.

In February 2024, after backlash from pro-life, medical, and mental health groups, as well as opposition from most provinces, Ottawa agreed to delay its plan to extend euthanasia to those suffering from mental illness until 2027.

The plan was delayed after large numbers of doctors refused to euthanize mentally ill patients who were otherwise healthy.

Yet the Liberals are also moving to extend euthanasia to children, raising further alarm about where the program is headed.

Covering Up a Leading Cause of Death

Euthanasia is now ranked as the sixth leading cause of death in Canada.

However, Statistics Canada does not list it among the nation’s top 10.

Instead, the agency counts only the illnesses that led patients to request assisted suicide, not the lethal injection itself, as the cause of death.

Critics warn this accounting trick hides the shocking truth.

Canada is killing its citizens at an unprecedented rate, while the government continues to normalize and expand the practice.

